CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden says China made 'big mistake' with no-show at climate summit

By Josh Siegel
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48iWtq_0ckU77Bh00


President Joe Biden said China's President Xi Jinping made a "big mistake" not showing up to a major United Nations climate conference happening in Glasgow, Scotland.

"They lost the ability to influence people around the world," Biden said during a press conference Tuesday, closing his two days of attendance at the event.

CHINA AVOIDS NEW EMISSIONS PLEDGE IN BLOW TO HOPES FOR CLIMATE CONFERENCE

Biden added that China and Russia have "walked away" from staking out a global leadership position on addressing climate change.

"How do you do that and claim to have any leadership mantle?" Biden said.

Biden and his top officials have been blunt this week in criticizing China’s decision to stand firm on its previous emissions reduction pledges rather than boost its targets. Instead, the country reiterated that it plans to keep increasing its world-leading emissions this decade in what could be a blow to reaching the goals of the Paris agreement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Biden's rhetoric is a stark departure from the tack taken previously by climate envoy John Kerry, who has cautioned against public criticisms of Beijing in order to foster cooperation.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 20

TerYon
4d ago

My guess is that China could care less what Biden thanks. China is in the driver seat, it’s probably really does not matter.

Reply(1)
6
Gon Shen
4d ago

No,they didn’t. Instead, Biden has lost all the privileges prior American presidents were afforded - standing in the middle of the lineup for a photo op. Instead, Biden was standing at the very edge. Plus, he has to give the first and only public apology American president ever have to make to leader of another country. In this case, he make an apology to the French president for being “clumsy” in giving the Australian nuclear submarines. No, Mr. Biden, it’s not clumsy, it’s a mistake! Without China attending, the climate conference was a total non-event. That shows how influential China is, Mr. Biden. By the way, why are you even there? When the Japanese PM was busy working their new budget, he skipped the G20 as well as the climate conference. But you? Skip the budget negotiations and attend these humiliating gatherings.

Reply(1)
4
Jim Henary
4d ago

China Russia could care less about climate control. While we tear down statues and wonder if it is a boy or girl they are building their country

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Nikki Haley suggests Biden unfit for office as she calls for older politicians to undergo ‘cognitive test’

Senior Republican and former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley on Thursday called for a “cognitive test” for people in leadership positions and suggested a recheck of ages for people running the country.Ms Haley was answering a question on the concerns around mental health of the US president Joe Biden in an interview on the conservative Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) with host David Brody, who called it a “legitimate topic of conversation”."Well what I’ll tell you is, rather than making this about a person, we seriously need to have a conversation that if you’re gonna have anyone above...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Kerry
Documented

Biden Dismisses Giving Immigrant Families $450K

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden dismissed the idea of giving $450,000 settlements to immigrant families who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. “That’s not going to happen,” Biden said. Karine Jean-Pierre, the […] The post Biden Dismisses Giving Immigrant Families $450K appeared first on Documented.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

China hits back after Biden criticises Xi's COP26 no-show

China hit back Wednesday against criticism by US President Joe Biden, who had accused Beijing of not showing leadership after President Xi Jinping skipped the make-or-break COP26 United Nations summit in Glasgow. Xi -- who leads the planet's largest emitter of the greenhouse gases responsible for climate change -- has not travelled outside of China since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and has not joined world leaders for COP26. Biden on Tuesday had launched blistering criticism of the Chinese and Russian leaders for not attending the summit. "Actions speak louder than words," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Russia#United Nations
Washington Post

Revived or comatose? Biden’s presidency one year from now.

A year from this week, the Biden presidency will be either revived or comatose. Revived, if Democrats avoid even the small election losses that would erase their tenuous control of the House or Senate. Comatose, if in January 2023 Republicans control either chamber. Whether this occurs will partly depend on how comfortable voters are with President Biden’s promiscuous “you name it” approach to governance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden's bet that economy would boost Democrats falls flat

The U.S. economy was supposed to help President Joe Biden and Democrats but as of late it's been hurting them with voters.Biden on Friday praised the U.S. economy for performing better than the rest of the world, saying it's largely because of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package and plans for additional spending of roughly $2.75 trillion on infrastructure, families, schools, health care and climate change. Yet Americans have turned pessimistic about the economy as inflation has persisted. On Tuesday, voters in Virginia rewarded Republican Glenn Youngkin with a win in the governor's election in part based on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

4 Dems urge Biden to strike nuclear deals with China

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — Ahead of President JOE BIDEN’s virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart, XI JINPING, four top Congressional Democratic leaders on nuclear issues want potential nuclear agreements with China to feature as key points of discussion — before it’s too late. In recent days, the U.S. government...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Scotland
Country
China
The Independent

Biden says there is ‘no need’ for ‘physical conflict’ with China despite rising tensions

President Joe Biden said there will be no need for the US to engage in a “physical conflict” with China and he does not worry about one starting despite rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday prior to departing the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, Mr Biden was asked if the potential for armed conflict between the two world powers had grown because of recent Chinese weapons tests, including one of a hypersonic missile last month.Mr Biden replied: “Am I worried about an armed conflict or some that accidentally occurring with China? No,...
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
166K+
Followers
54K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy