Mercer County has two fatal traffic crashes Monday

CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reported deputies investigated a fatal traffic crash Monday afternoon, the second such tragedy in 24 hours in that county.

Grey said his office received a 911 call at 12:08 p.m. Monday reporting a crash at the intersection of Hoenie Road and Oregon Road in Hopewell Township. The investigation found that Richard Daniel Medina, 32, of Marion, Indiana, was operating a 1997 Ford Aspire westbound on Oregon Road and failed to stop at the intersection of Hoenie Road. His vehicle struck a 2013 Dodge Journey, driven by Donald Joseph Bird, 49, of Coldwater, which was southbound on Hoenie Road.

Both men were taken to Mercer Health by members of the Celina EMS. Medina was later airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he later died from his injuries.

Assisting at the scene were members of the Celina Fire Department and EMS. The case remains under investigation.

A Monday morning crash claimed the life of Ryan M. Lageman, 25, of New Bremen, who was struck by a semi-truck at the intersection of state Route 29 and Haverman Road.