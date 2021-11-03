CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, OH

Mercer County has two fatal traffic crashes Monday

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ZxWs_0ckU5kP500

CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reported deputies investigated a fatal traffic crash Monday afternoon, the second such tragedy in 24 hours in that county.

Grey said his office received a 911 call at 12:08 p.m. Monday reporting a crash at the intersection of Hoenie Road and Oregon Road in Hopewell Township. The investigation found that Richard Daniel Medina, 32, of Marion, Indiana, was operating a 1997 Ford Aspire westbound on Oregon Road and failed to stop at the intersection of Hoenie Road. His vehicle struck a 2013 Dodge Journey, driven by Donald Joseph Bird, 49, of Coldwater, which was southbound on Hoenie Road.

Both men were taken to Mercer Health by members of the Celina EMS. Medina was later airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he later died from his injuries.

Assisting at the scene were members of the Celina Fire Department and EMS. The case remains under investigation.

A Monday morning crash claimed the life of Ryan M. Lageman, 25, of New Bremen, who was struck by a semi-truck at the intersection of state Route 29 and Haverman Road.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Myanmar court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday sentenced detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison with hard labor after finding him guilty on several charges, including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar,...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
City
Marion, OH
City
New Bremen, OH
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mercer County, OH
City
Oregon, OH
Celina, OH
Crime & Safety
Mercer County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Coldwater, OH
City
Hopewell Township, OH
City
Celina, OH
The Associated Press

Biden picks former FDA chief Califf to again lead agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday is tapping former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Robert Califf to again lead the powerful regulatory agency, according to a person familiar with the decision. Califf’s nomination comes after months of the concern that the agency near the center of the government’s...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Valley Hospital#Ford#Mercer Health#The Celina Ems
NBC News

Xi Jinping looks to secure his political future by reinterpreting China's past

Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to dominate his country’s future. To do that, he’s putting a whole new spin on its past. The ruling Communist Party adopted a landmark resolution Thursday that both rewrote its own history according to Xi, and elevated the president to a level only rivaled by iconic past leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.
CHINA
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
4K+
Followers
177
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy