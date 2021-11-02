Man gunned down while in van with 2 teen daughters may have been case of mistaken identity: Sources

The death of a father who was gunned down while inside a minivan with his two daughters on Monday night may have been a case of mistaken identity, police sources told Action News.

Just before 6 p.m., Philadelphia police say a gunman fired 14 bullets into the minivan on the 900 block of South 4th Street in the city's Queen Village section.

Forty-two-year-old Raymond Lighty of Upper Darby, Delaware County was shot 10 times, police say.

He was found slumped behind the wheel and rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small says Lighty's16-year-old daughter was in the front passenger seat and his 13-year-old daughter was in the back seat when the gunfire erupted. The girls were not injured.

"They are extremely lucky they were not struck by gunfire. They were not injured. However, they were sitting in the minivan when 14 shots were fired," said Small.

It's still unclear what led up to the shooting; police believe Lightly may have been either picking up or dropping off his children around the time of the shooting.

Small says one of the spent shell casings was found on top of the minivan, which is an indication that the shooter was standing at very close range.

"Fortunately, we did find some cameras in the area. So, hopefully those cameras recorded something that can help up," Small said.

The gunman was able to get away. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.