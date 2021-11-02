CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man gunned down while in van with 2 teen daughters may have been case of mistaken identity: Sources

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e9gQe_0ckU4mCk00

The death of a father who was gunned down while inside a minivan with his two daughters on Monday night may have been a case of mistaken identity, police sources told Action News.

Just before 6 p.m., Philadelphia police say a gunman fired 14 bullets into the minivan on the 900 block of South 4th Street in the city's Queen Village section.

Forty-two-year-old Raymond Lighty of Upper Darby, Delaware County was shot 10 times, police say.

He was found slumped behind the wheel and rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

6abc and WHYY team up for a town hall on the gun violence crisis in Philadelphia, which has claimed more than 345 lives this year.

Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small says Lighty's16-year-old daughter was in the front passenger seat and his 13-year-old daughter was in the back seat when the gunfire erupted. The girls were not injured.

"They are extremely lucky they were not struck by gunfire. They were not injured. However, they were sitting in the minivan when 14 shots were fired," said Small.

Philadelphia police provide update on shooting that left father dead in Queen Village on Nov. 1, 2021.

It's still unclear what led up to the shooting; police believe Lightly may have been either picking up or dropping off his children around the time of the shooting.

Small says one of the spent shell casings was found on top of the minivan, which is an indication that the shooter was standing at very close range.

"Fortunately, we did find some cameras in the area. So, hopefully those cameras recorded something that can help up," Small said.

The gunman was able to get away. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments / 17

Maryann Apt
4d ago

their God damn savages! I hope to God they fine this savage those poor girls and families God Bless 🙏 them all

Reply(2)
16
(VADUT)
1d ago

Are these shootings and killings about self-defense, self-hatred, and or drugs? BLM, shame on your ill-gotten organization. Genocide is happening in our Black and Brown communities and you remain silent and I wonder why. I guess not prominent for your narrative of importance. In the meantime and my opinion, ALL LIVES MATTER!!!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Delaware County, PA
Crime & Safety
Upper Darby, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Upper Darby, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
6abc Action News

2 dead in fatal crash in West Oak Lane

People who live in the neighborhood rushed over to try to pull the men from the burning car. Sadly, despite their efforts, they were not able to get the men out in time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mistaken Identity#Shooting#South Philadelphia#Gun Violence#Action News#Whyy#Small
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
62K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy