‘Monsters Inc.’ turns 20 today

By Stephen Iervolino
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn November 2, 2001, Disney/Pixar released Monsters, Inc., one of Pixar’s most enduring franchises. The toon starred the voice of Billy Crystal as one-eyed would-be funnyman Mike Wazowski and John Goodman as his fuzzy buddy, James P. “Sully” Sullivan. The movie’s conceit is that their City of Monstropolis is...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Crystal
Person
Steve Buscemi
Person
John Goodman
Person
Pete Docter
