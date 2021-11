Simpsons Ned Flanders devotees Okilly Dokilly have announced their return to the road, which could also be their last. Dubbed Tourdilly Do, known as the band’s tentative farewell tour, will take place in April and May of next year with special guests Medford and Steaksauce Mustache. Following the tour, the group will be announcing their indefinite hiatus. However, it isn’t clear at the time if this will be a permanent goodbye for the Nedal act as members will be spending time to focus on family and other projects.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO