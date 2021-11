A new process that could enable zero-carbon flights using liquid ammonia is being unveiled at Cop26.Thus far, hydrogen has been seen as the only potential “clean” fuel for the future of aviation (alongside battery-operated aircraft).One of the stumbling blocks is that completely different aircraft and infrastructure would be needed to accommodate storing hydrogen, either as a gas or in extremely cold liquid form.But a British venture from Oxford University scientists and rocket engine technology firm Reaction Engines is proposing using “cracked” ammonia, arguing that existing planes could use it as fuel – with some modifications – by 2030.Commercial aircraft could...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO