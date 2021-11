Dominik Moll’s “Only the Animals” is one of those movies that's best experienced by going into it knowing as little as possible. Of course, this makes a challenge for anyone charged with writing about it—how does one go about discussing it in any substantial way without ruining some of the numerous surprises along the way. To that end, I will endeavor to be as brief and vague about any plot particulars as I can. But my advice is that if you have any interest in seeing the film (Spoiler Alert: you should), you should probably set this review aside for the time being, watch the film for yourself, and then come back later to discover just how brilliant and precise my analysis has been. Trust me—I don’t mind.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO