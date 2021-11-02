CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford man, wanted by police for shootings, arrested

By WTVO
 5 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced the arrest of Thomas Brooks, 19, on Tuesday. Brooks was wanted in connection with several shootings in the city.

According to police, the Gang Crime Unit served a warrant on Monday afternoon, at 12:15 p.m., in the 7600 block of Cherryvale N. Blvd. Officers say they saw Brooks leaving the apartment complex and pursued him before taking him into custody.

Police say a gun with an extended magazine was recovered.

In February 2021, Brooks was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a victim in a vehicle in the 3300 block of Sunnyside Avenue.

Brooks was arrested in June 2020 in connection with a shooting at Concord Commons apartments.

Prior to that, in April 2020, Brooks was arrested in the Orton Keyes housing project after police found a weapon in his car during a traffic stop.

Brooks is charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Stolen Auto, and Probation Violation.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Stan Fulton
4d ago

How long before we read of another arrest ? 19yrs old , keep him in jail . He’s a menus too society ! The system is broken 😡

