Cerus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Cerus Corp. (CERS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share...

Velodyne's Q3 loss widens; lidar company names a new CEO

Shares of Velodyne Lidar Inc. fell more than 9% in the extended session Thursday after the company fell short of Wall Street expectations for its third quarter and announced a new chief executive. Velodyne said it lost $54.7 million, or 28 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $5.3 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Velodyne lost 19 cents a share. Revenue fell to $13.1 million, from $26 million a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 15 cents a share on sales of $21 million. Separately, Velodyne said it named Theodore "Ted" L. Tewksbury its chief executive, effective Nov. 10, after a three-month search for its new top executive. The stock ended the regular trading day down 4.6%.
Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
AMC Networks Sees Q3 Profit Rise on Increases in Program Production

AMC Networks said an surge in the production of new programming helped boost its operations in the third quarter, resulting in a boost to profit as the company works to place its content in an array of new venues to court the rise of consumers interesting in streaming. The New York owner of the AMC, IFC and SundanceTV cable networks and distributor of the “Walking Dead” series, said net income rose to $110.6 million, or $2.60 a share, compared with $61.6 million, or $1.18 a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue, meanwhile, surged 24% to nearly $810.8 million, compared with $654...
