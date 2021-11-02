CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
International envoy warns of Bosnia breakup amid tensions

By AMER COHADZIC - Associated Press
 5 days ago

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The chief international representative in Bosnia is warning that the war-scarred Balkan nation could face the biggest “existential threat...

realcleardefense.com

U.S. Warships Sail to Black Sea, Drawing Russian Ire

NAPLES, Italy — The arrival of U.S. warships in the Black Sea in support of NATO allies has once again sparked the anger of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said one of the ships was in the “crosshairs” of the Russian military. Putin made the comment to military leaders on...
MILITARY
The Atlantic

Russia Took Advantage While the West Slept

This month marks the first anniversary of the cease-fire in the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the second between the two countries over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the southern Caucasus. The first war ended in 1994, also with a cease-fire. Then the two sides agreed that the United...
POLITICS
Reuters

Taiwan to boost reserve training amid China tension

TAIPEI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said on Tuesday it will boost training of its reserve forces next year, including doubling down combat and shooting exercises, as China increased military activities near the island Beijing has not ruled out taking by force. Tensions between Taiwan and China, which...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Moldova turns to Poland for gas amid tensions with Russia

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Moldova has turned to a non-Russian natural gas supplier for the first time as the former Soviet republic seeks to avert a looming gas shortage this winter after failing to renew a long-term supply contract with Moscow. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Milorad Dodik
US News and World Report

EU, U.S. Working to Defuse Political Tensions in Bosnia

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - The European Union and the United States are working with Bosnian officials to try to solve a nagging political crisis, and to assist in drafting necessary electoral changes, their representatives said on Friday. The work of Bosnia's state institutions has been blocked by the Bosnian Serbs since...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Bosnia's Peace Deal at Risk of Unravelling - Envoy Warns the U.N

SARAJEVO (Reuters) -The U.S.-sponsored peace deal that ended war in Bosnia in the 1990s is at risk of unravelling unless the international community takes measures to stop Serb separatists, a peace envoy warned in a report to the United Nations seen by Reuters on Tuesday. In his first report in...
WORLD
abc17news.com

UN extends EU force in Bosnia, blocks top global envoy

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to extend the mandate of the European Union military force in Bosnia. Wednesday’s vote came after Russia blocked members from hearing a warning from the top international official in Bosnia that the war-scarred Balkan nation faces an “existential threat” from separatist actions by Bosnia Serbs. Nonetheless, the report by Bosnia’s high representative, Christian Schmidt, was sent to council members by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Schmidt’s warning that Bosnia could face renewed division and conflict if the international community doesn’t curb Bosnian Serbs was raised by the U.S. and many Western council members.
POLITICS
Las Vegas Herald

Bosnia facing serious existential threat, sasy UN envoy

SARAJEVO, Bosnia: Bosnia could face its most serious "existential threat of the post-war period" if the international community does not counter the separatist actions of Bosnian Serbs, according to United Nations High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt. Schmidt's warning was scheduled to be presented during a briefing to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Vatican confirms papal trip to Greece, Cyprus in December

Pope Francis will travel to Greece and the eastern Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus on a five-day trip next month, the Vatican confirmed Friday.The pope will visit Larnaca, Cyprus, from Dec. 2-4, before traveling to Greece, with stops in Athens and on the island of Lesbos, from Dec. 4-6. The Vatican released no further details of the trip. The Cyprus leg had already been confirmed by Cypriot officials, who said that the pontiff will hold talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. Francis will be the second Roman Catholic pontiff ever to travel to the eastern Mediterranean island nation. Francis traveled previously to Lesbos in 2016 to highlight the plight of refugees. He brought with him 12 Syrian Muslims to Italy aboard his charter plane after an emotional visit. The Greek island just a few miles from the Turkish coast has received hundreds of thousands of desperate people fleeing war and poverty.
EUROPE
hot96.com

Bosnia’s disintegration would affect entire region, says peace envoy

BERLIN (Reuters) -If a multi-ethnic Bosnia is pushed towards disintegration, that will inevitably have an impact on other unresolved conflicts in the Western Balkans such as that between Serbia and Kosovo, Bosnia’s peace envoy told Reuters on Saturday. German politician Christian Schmidt, who is international High Representative in Bosnia, said...
POLITICS
AFP

Libya FM suspended days before international conference

Libya's presidential council suspended Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush from her duties Saturday days before an international conference is to make a new push to restore stability to the war-battered nation. The council opened an inquiry into alleged "administrative breaches" by Mangoush, spokeswoman Najla Weheba told the Libya Panorama television channel. The El-Marsad news website, which is close to eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, said that the council accused her of taking foreign policy decisions without consulting it. A decree from the council said its vice chairman Abdullah Allafi would head a commission of inquiry that would report its findings within 14 days.
WORLD
Politics
Place
Europe
The Associated Press

India slams China’s new boundary law amid border tensions

NEW DELHI (AP) — India criticized China on Wednesday for passing a new land boundary law which it said could impact the two countries’ long-running border dispute. Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India expects that China will avoid taking actions under the new law that could unilaterally alter the situation in India-China border areas.
INDIA
americanmilitarynews.com

UK carrier strike group intercepted 30+ armed Russian warplanes in 2 weeks

The United Kingdom’s HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group has seen dozens of interactions with Russian fighter jets and warships during its current deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region. The U.K.’s carrier group even recorded more than 30 intercepts of armed Russian fighters operating near the carrier group in a single two-week period.
MILITARY
Reuters

Blinken and Wang warn against fuelling Taiwan tensions

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi locked horns over Taiwan on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit on Sunday, trading warnings against moves that could further escalate tensions across the Taiwan Strait. In an hour-long meeting in...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Ethiopia's wartime emergency decree sets capital on edge

All week, Bisrat's phone has been buzzing with news of fellow Tigrayans caught up in a fresh round of mass arrests linked to Ethiopia's year-long war.  He recalled riding in a share-taxi this week and hearing another passenger brag loudly into his phone about reporting Tigrayan neighbours to the police, saying they were then "captured". 
POLITICS

