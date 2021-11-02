Donations accepted for Professionals Auto Body holiday fundraiser

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Professionals Auto Body in Duncansville is teaming up with Santa and local law enforcement to help struggling families in the area.

The company is asking for monetary donations to purchase toys, clothing, food gift cards, school items and more. A donation of any monetary value will be accepted. Also accepted will be gift cards for local grocery or clothing stores.

How to donate:

Stop at the Professional’s Auto Body in Duncansville to drop off a donation

Donate on the company’s GoFundMe

Mail a donation to Professionals Auto Body, 1109 Plank Road Duncansville, Pa. 16635

All checks should be made payable to ‘Kids for Christmas.’ Everyone who donates will receive an itemized list of how the money was spent and a short video of Santa delivering gifts to families.

Donations will be accepted until Monday, Dec. 6.

