Alameda County, CA

Oakland A’s send relocation survey to Las Vegas baseball fans days after positive Alameda Co. vote

By Shayna Rubin
Mercury News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland baseball fans may have hoped that the latest stride for the A’s Howard Terminal ballpark project would slow the club’s relocation efforts, but less than a week later, the A’s are gauging interest from Las Vegas sports fans. Last Tuesday, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors tentatively approved...

www.mercurynews.com

Related
TravelPulse

Talk of Oakland Athletics' Move to Las Vegas Heats Up

The chatter about the Oakland Athletics relocating to Las Vegas is heating up. The Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting that, for at least the seventh time, officials from the Major League Baseball franchise were in Sin City this week to talk to city and county officials about relocation as well as touring potential sites.
NFL
Florida Phoenix

As goes baseball, so goes America

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Baseball is often referred to as the national pastime because it is intrinsically linked to American culture, history, and politics.  Pivotal moments of baseball’s history, such as Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier, labor disputes, and various presidents throwing out ceremonial first pitches, are chronicled in Ken Burns’ award-winning documentary mini-series, “Baseball” (1994). On Tuesday, […] The post As goes baseball, so goes America appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NFL
Refugio Garcia

Humpday in the East Bay: A's explore Las Vegas, wet weather expected to return and RVs now permitted in Oakland

(Photo: Oakland Athletics) A’s solicit interest from Las Vegas fans for a new ballpark after making progress with Alameda Co. The Oakland Athletics made progress in working with Alameda County last Tuesday, fleshing out key components for the financing required to construct a new waterfront ballpark at the Howard Terminal. But less than a week later, the A’s sent a survey to gauge the interest of Las Vegas baseball fans, East Bay Times reports.
OAKLAND, CA
reviewjournal.com

A’s surveying Aviators fans on possible Las Vegas ballpark, relocation

The Oakland Athletics took the next step Monday in their research into a possible Las Vegas relocation, reaching out to the fans that could potentially support the team in Southern Nevada. The A’s emailed Aviators fans a relocation interest survey, asking a bevy of questions regarding the franchise’s possible move...
MLB
KTNV

Las Vegas Aviators release survey gauging interest in possible A's move

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators are gauging interest in a possible move by the Oakland A's with a survey sent to fans who have purchased tickets. The email says as part of the planning process, the A's are conducting a study to determine the demand for Major League Baseball and a new ballpark in Las Vegas.
MLB
lvsportsbiz.com

Oakland Athletics Invite Las Vegas Aviators Fans To Offer Opinions On Ballpark Idea In Las Vegas

If you have 10 minutes to fill out a survey and if you’re a Las Vegas Aviators baseball fan, the Oakland Athletics would like to hear from you. The A’s say the team is considering moving to Las Vegas and thinking about building a new baseball park. So, they’ve hired a third-party company to figure out the demand for Major League Baseball and a new ballpark in Las Vegas. The Aviators are the Triple A minor league affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Here’s the survey invitation sent to Aviators fans.
MLB
ballparkdigest.com

A’s ask for feedback on Las Vegas Strip ballpark

No surprise that the focus is on a Las Vegas Strip ballpark: In September we reported that local politicians and business leaders thought that the team would end up on the Strip, based on their negotiations with Athletics ownership. You can read more about these sites in our original story, but basically the three locales were at the north and south ends of the Strip, with a third right about in the middle. There are good arguments for all three sites, and now that the A’s reportedly have warmed to the idea of working on development as part of the ballpark plan, the rationales for all three sites are pretty apparent: the north site may be closer to casinos and the Convention Center, but the south site may end up making the most sense in terms of development that could attract locals and tourists. Vegas has already broken some long-standing assumptions regarding sports teams on relying on tourists for sustained ticket sales; Las Vegas is clearly an event-driven economy, and the NFL and NHL draw well catering to those tourists. Whether this can be sustained over the course of a long MLB season is another matter, of course. From the Las Vegas Review-Journal:
NFL
cdcgamingreports.com

Stadium vote boosts likelihood that A’s will stay in Oakland

Oakland cleared a major hurdle Tuesday in its quest to keep the A’s from departing to Las Vegas or another city. The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 for a non-binding resolution to commit tax dollars to the $12 billion Howard Terminal project, a proposed new baseball stadium and surrounding development area.
OAKLAND, CA
reviewjournal.com

MLB boss: Vegas still in running for A’s despite Alameda vote

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Las Vegas hasn’t struck out yet on the possible relocation of the Oakland Athletics to Southern Nevada. Alameda County officials OK’d a non-binding agreement Tuesday to join the city of Oakland in a proposed tax financing district that would generate money to pay for infrastructure-related upgrades for a proposed mixed-use development surrounding a $1 billion, 30,000-seat waterfront ballpark.
MLB
