Senior Citizens of Hopkins County! Don’t forget that the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center Halloween Party will be this Friday, October 29th at 11:00. Karon will be serving Taco Soup, Cornbread and Chocolate Cake. There will be a costume contest with prizes. Everyone will get a treat bag to take home! It’s free and fun and you’ll meet new friends!

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO