CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

T-Mobile: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

New Haven Register
 5 days ago

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) _ T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $691 million. On a per-share basis,...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Velodyne's Q3 loss widens; lidar company names a new CEO

Shares of Velodyne Lidar Inc. fell more than 9% in the extended session Thursday after the company fell short of Wall Street expectations for its third quarter and announced a new chief executive. Velodyne said it lost $54.7 million, or 28 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $5.3 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Velodyne lost 19 cents a share. Revenue fell to $13.1 million, from $26 million a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 15 cents a share on sales of $21 million. Separately, Velodyne said it named Theodore "Ted" L. Tewksbury its chief executive, effective Nov. 10, after a three-month search for its new top executive. The stock ended the regular trading day down 4.6%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile Us#Mobile#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Android Central

T-Mobile earnings survive recent data breach with 'record-high' Q3 revenue

T-Mobile reports its Q3 financial earnings, with $19.6 billion in revenue. The carrier now has more than 106 million subscribers, up from 104 million in Q2. T-Mobile expects to exceed its outlook for the year in terms of revenue and postpaid additions. The third quarter was good for T-Mobile, which...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy