Tupac Museum ‘Wake Me When I'm Free' Opening in LA

By Associated Press
NBC Connecticut
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free" will open Jan. 21 in Los Angeles at The Canvas at L.A. LIVE. The exhibit is expected to spend six months in Los Angeles with the hopes of touring other cities. One of the galleries will be dedicated to the rapper’s late...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

Deadline

Tupac Museum To Open In Los Angeles With Blessing Of Hip-Hop Icon’s Estate

Los Angeles will be home in January to a limited-run immersive museum exploring the life, music and legacy of the late rapper Tupac Shakur. It was created in collaboration with Shakur’s estate, which has reportedly been working on the project for years. Additional North American cities and dates will be announced later, according to the exhibit’s website. “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free” is scheduled to open Jan. 21 in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale at wakemewhenimfree.com beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 12. Fans can sign up online for access to pre-sale tickets. It is located at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

A Fully-Immersive Tupac Shakur Museum Experience Is Coming To Los Angeles

The Shakur Estate has announced that a brand-new, fully-immersive museum experience based around the life and legacy of Tupac Shakur will be coming to Los Angeles in 2022. In a press release, The Shakur Estate revealed that Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free, will open on January 21, 2022 in Los Angeles at The Canvas at L.A. Live. Pre-sale tickets for the event will be available on November 9, and general tickets will go on sale on November 12.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

A new museum exhibit celebrating Tupac Shakur’s life and legacy to open next year

A new museum exhibit in rapper Tupac Shakur’s memory will open in Los Angeles next January. The website for the show titled “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free” described the exhibition as a “fully immersive, thought-provoking experience that explores the life and legacy” of the late artist and activist. The exhibit is located at The Canvas @ LA Live in “a newly built, temporary 20,000-square-foot space”, according to The New York Times.Shakur, one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop, died in 1996 after he was fatally injured in a drive-by shooting. He was 25. The museum exhibit is...
MUSEUMS
Person
Donny Hathaway
Person
Afeni Shakur
Person
Otis Redding
Person
Tupac Shakur
HeySoCal

LA to host museum exploring life, legacy of Tupac Shakur

Los Angeles will be home in January to a limited-run “immersive” museum exploring the life, music and legacy of the late rapper Tupac Shakur. “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free” is scheduled to open Jan. 21 at Canvas@L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale at wakemewhenimfree.com beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 12. Fans can sign up online for access to pre-sale tickets.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

How to get tickets to the Tupac Shakur exhibit at LA Live

The life of Tupac Shakur will be the focus of a new traveling exhibit that makes its debut in downtown LA in January. General admission tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 12, for “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free,” a 20,000-square-foot exhibition set for The Canvas at L.A. Live at 944 Georgia St. The exhibit opens Jan. 21. Tickets are $29.50- $39.50 for general admission and $19.50-$29.50 for students and children.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Tupac's estate is launching a "fully immersive" exhibition experience in LA

An exhibition celebrating the life and legacy of Tupac is arriving in LA. Next year, a fully immersive Tupac museum experience will debut in Los Angeles before embarking on a worldwide tour. 'Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free' examines the world-famous rapper's life and legacy 25 years after his...
VISUAL ART
Indy100

HollywoodLife

