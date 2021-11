SEATTLE - Seattle Police detectives are investigating five shootings over the weekend. Officers patrolling Pioneer Square early Saturday morning heard gunshots near Occidental Avenue South and South Yesler Way. They found two women who said they were in an argument with a man at a nearby club, when he pulled out a gun and shot at them. The two women both had concealed carry permits, and took out their own guns and shot back. The man ran off and police were unable to find him, though they seized three guns at the scene. Both women were released pending an investigation.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO