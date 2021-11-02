CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2 Contenders that struck out trying to acquire Von Miller before Rams land the All-Pro

By Kendall Capps
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prior to trading Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for a 2022 2nd round and 3rd round pick, the Denver Broncos were in talks with two other Super Bowl contenders for the future Hall of Famers services. According to FOX Sports’ Peter Schrager, the Broncos were in discussions...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys star Amari Cooper calls out CeeDee Lamb for racking up $47K in silly fines

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been lighting it up on the football field this season. But he’s also been setting some money on fire in the process. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys stud has been slapped with five fines in just six weeks of NFL action thus far. Total bill? $46,865. The fines haven’t been for any extra-curricular activities or testy flare-ups either.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush

It sounds like it will be the Cooper Rush show in Minnesota on Sunday night. The Cowboys have yet to announce a starting quarterback for Sunday night’s game against the Vikings, but based on the pregame warmup scene, it looks like Rush will start. “Cooper Rush is leading the way...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Von Miller
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Peter Schrager
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s and Tyler Seguin’s girlfriends celebrate Cowboys win

There was a lot for Dak Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, to celebrate on Sunday. There was the Cowboys’ 44-20 win over the Giants a “five-year anniversary” with Tyler Seguin’s girlfriend, Kate Kirchof, and “victory shots” with her fellow WAGs. Buffett documented her reunion with pal Kirchof — who also resides...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning responds to Broncos ownership rumors

There have been long-standing rumors that Peyton Manning wants to own or run an NFL team. With the Denver Broncos in an uncertain ownership situation, it’s no surprise that Manning has been linked to that possibility. An ongoing dispute within the Broncos’ ownership group has increased the likelihood that the...
NFL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Broncos’ Von Miller Is Seething And Making Threats

Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams star Aaron Donald’s perfect reaction to Von Miller trade

The Los Angeles Rams just got even better on Monday as they acquired eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade. Of course, lots of players on the LA roster are excited about their new teammate but none more than Aaron Donald, who had the perfect reaction to the news:
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Denver Broncos#Super Bowl#Hall Of Famers#Fox Sports#The Buffalo Bills#Afc#Nfc
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
ClutchPoints

Sean McVay speaks out on Von Miller’s injury status for LA debut

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said that Von Miller did not participate in practice Wednesday and that he’s still uncertain if he will play this week. “He’ll do some limited work off to the side with [the training staff], just getting a feel for where his ankle is at. He hasn’t been with us. Want to be smart, want to be able to ease him back in.”
NFL
CBS Sports

Winners and losers from NFL Week 8, plus Rams acquire Von Miller and Derrick Henry undergoing foot surgery

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. The day after Halloween is definitely one of my top seven favorite days of the year and that's mostly because it's the one day where I don't feel guilty for eating 75 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Normally, I'll cut myself off at 74, but on Nov. 1, I allow myself to eat 75. The only downside with eating so many of them is that my keyboard is now covered in both chocolate and peanut butter.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Rams acquire Von Miller in blockbuster trade: reports

Von Miller appears to have a new team. The Denver Broncos traded the eight-time Pro Bowl and three-time All-Pro linebacker to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday for 2022 and 2023 second-round draft picks, according to multiple reports. Miller is making $17.5 million this season and is set to become...
NFL
CBS Seattle

NFL Week 9 AFC West Preview: Against Broncos, ‘Cowboys Come Away With Win Sunday No Problem’

(CBS Denver) — It’s been a surprising season in the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs, who have won the AFC the last two years, have just pulled themselves up to .500 after four early-season losses. That’s good enough for a last-place tie with the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, The Las Vegas Raiders, facing down another scandal, sit in first place. The Los Angeles Chargers came out of the gate strong but have slipped in recent weeks. The Raiders and Chargers should be able to maintain their lead. Each face an inferior NFC East foe on the road this week. The Raiders...
NFL
arcamax.com

Rams acquire eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller in trade with Broncos

The Rams, never hesitant about going all in when a Super Bowl run is possible, made another big move Monday by trading for eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The Rams sent a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 draft to...
NFL
NBC Sports

Broncos trading Von Miller to Rams

Once again, the Rams are going all in. According to multiple reports, Los Angeles is acquiring Von Miller from the Broncos in exchange for second- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. After missing the entire 2020 season, Miller has started seven games so far in 2021. He did...
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
94K+
Followers
64K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy