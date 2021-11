With power supply shortages triggering blackouts in China, we ask if the Chinese energy industry is already so influential that when China sneezes, the world catches a cold. Elsewhere, we dive into the depths of two exciting technological innovations, hydropower and smart batteries, to see how these similarly high-potential power products could be delivered. We speak to industry leaders Eddie Rich and Sonia Quiterio to learn more about realising these lofty ambitions, and interview Oxford University spin-out Brill Power about its own innovative approaches to overcoming the challenges associated with batteries. To read about all this and more, read on.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO