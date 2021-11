As inactive lists go, this one for the Miami Dolphins for their Week 9 game against the Houston Texans is about as interesting as it gets for several different reasons. We'll start with some good news, and that involves someone who is NOT on the inactive list, linebacker Jerome Baker. This means he'll be back in the lineup after missing the Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills because of a knee injury. Exactly how much Baker will end up playing is debatable, but he should at the very least be in the starting lineup.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO