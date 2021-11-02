CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

'Big Brother' Couple Breaks Up

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Big Brother showmance has come to an end. Christian Birkenberger and Alyssa Lopez of Big Brother 23 may have found a connection within the house, but their short-lived romance left them realizing they're better off friends. Birkenberger, 23, and Lopez, 24, told Us Weekly Tuesday that their decision to split...

popculture.com

Comments / 5

Related
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Us Weekly#Friendship
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Tammy And Amy Slaton Of TLC's 1,000-Lb Sisters Are At Odds

"1,000-Lb Sisters" gives a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of sisters Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton whose brash personalities are on full display as they chronicle their weight-loss journeys. Prior to gaining fame on the hit TLC series, Tammy and Amy had a sizable following on YouTube. Tammy tried to parlay her television fame into success on TikTok, but she was ultimately banned from the social media platform for violating the community guidelines, per Screen Rant.
WEIGHT LOSS
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Free At Last!

Sweet Home Sextuplets matriarch Courtney Waldrop goes on Instagram to share that she is free at last. What exactly is she free from? Keep reading to find out. Sweet Home Sextuplets Mom Courtney Waldrop is Free at Last. Recently, Courtney Waldrop takes to her Instagram to share some good news....
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Married at First Sight': Gil Admits Myrla's 'Negativity' Weighs on Him in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight couple Gil and Myrla's marriage may be going well now, but with Decision Day looming, Gil has to confront the problem he has with his wife's "Debbie Downer" attitude. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, Gil sits down with MAFS expert Pastor Cal Roberson to get into the nitty-gritty of his relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star and Rockstar Husband Welcome Twins

The Real Housewives family just grew by two! Jackie Gillies, who stars in Real Housewives of Melbourne, and her rockstar husband Ben Gillies are officially parents of two after welcoming twins over the weekend. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday. Announcing the births of her little...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Lindsay Greenbush Met The Love Of Her Life On Set Of ‘Little House’

Lindsay Greenbush, known for playing the role of Carrie Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie, actually met her second husband when she was on the set of the show. According to Outsider.com, Lindsay met Danny Sanchez on the set of the show and he wasn’t even an actor or an extra – he was just a 14-year-old boy that liked to spend time on the set with his friends.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Zendaya’s Siblings: Meet Her 5 Brothers & Sisters From Oldest To Youngest

Zendaya is a younger sister to two brothers and three sisters. Learn more about the actress’ relationship with her half-siblings. Zendaya may be one of the biggest names in Hollywood, but when it comes to her family life, she keeps it out of the spotlight. Therefore, it may come as a surprise to fans to learn that she’s actually the youngest of six siblings. The 25-year-old has three older sisters and two older brothers, all from her dad Kazembe Ajamu Coleman‘s previous marriage before meeting her mom, Claire Stoermer. Being the youngest sibling also means Zendaya is an auntie to multiple nieces and nephews. Read on to find out more about the Euphoria star’s family.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Jill And Derick Dillard Share Heartbreaking Family Update

Former Counting On stars Jill and Derick Dillard are going through a difficult time right now. The couple opened up about a heartbreaking family event, sharing all of the details. In response to the sad news, Duggar family fans are sending prayers and encouraging words. So, what’s going on with Jill and Derick’s family right now?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama, Son Landon Have Sweet Reactions to Dad’s Engagement to Kourtney Kardashian

Congratulations from his kids! Travis Barker’s teenage son and daughter reacted to his and Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement on Sunday, October 17. When the Poosh creator, 42, posted a photo of the Blink-182 member’s proposal, captioned, “Forever,” Barker’s daughter, Alabama wrote, “Love u guys.”. As for the musician’s son, Landon, the...
RELATIONSHIPS
blavity.com

Biracial YouTuber Briana Monique Issues An Apology Following 'Nappy' Hair Remarks

Atlanta-based influencer Briana Monique issued an apology to her supporters after recently sparking yet another conversation about colorism within the Black community. In a hairstyle vlog, shared with her 343,000 subscribers on YouTube, Monique said she was "blessed" to have her hair texture, compared to her Black mother's, which she referred to as "naps."
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Shares Sad Health Update On Gideon & Evelyn

Thursday, October 28 is Joy-Anna Forsyth‘s birthday, but she may not get a chance to celebrate today. The former Counting On star is celebrating her 24th birthday. Instead of sharing her exciting birthday plans with fans, she posted a health update about her two kids. For those who don’t know, Joy-Anna and her husband Austin have a son, Gideon, 3, and a daughter, Evelyn, 1. The couple sadly lost a baby halfway through Joy-Anna’s second pregnancy, so Evelyn is their rainbow baby.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Expecting Baby No. 2

90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava is going to be a father of two! The reality personality and his girlfriend Rhoda Blua are expecting their second baby together, the couple announced Monday, just six months after they welcomed first daughter Zara. Nava shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo holding his girlfriend's stomach.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead At 22: “She Will Be Missed And Never Forgotten”

The singer was best known for her songs “Feelings” and “Inside.”. We are sad to report that R&B singer Emani 22 has died at the age of 22. She passed away on Monday, October 18 after succumbing to injuries due to a “tragic accident” that occurred on the morning of October 16, according to her manager, Fred Green. She was best known for her tracks “Feelings” and “Inside” featuring Trippie Redd.
MUSIC
extratv

Reality Star Trevor Jones Dead at 34

“Millionaire Matchmaker” alum Trevor Jones has died at the age of 34. Earlier this month, Jones died unexpectedly of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, his friends revealed on his GoFundMe page. According to MayoClinic.com, vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome “can cause the walls of your blood vessels, intestines or uterus to rupture.”. The page...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy