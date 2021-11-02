York County accepting applications for Strong Start Restart Fund grants

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The financial pressure of running a small business is about to get a little easier.

Applications are now open for York County’s Strong Start Restart Fund. The fund totals over $9 million, available in chunks of $5,000 to $20,000 for businesses and non-profits.

“We are nearing almost two years since the initial shutdown and COVID impact into the community and are still seeing that, so what better way to get small businesses and non-profits the support they need to keep their doors open,” Sully Pinos of the York County Economic Alliance said.

To apply for a grant, you can follow the link here .

