York County, PA

York County accepting applications for Strong Start Restart Fund grants

By Ben Schad
abc27 News
 5 days ago

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The financial pressure of running a small business is about to get a little easier.

Applications are now open for York County’s Strong Start Restart Fund. The fund totals over $9 million, available in chunks of $5,000 to $20,000 for businesses and non-profits.

“We are nearing almost two years since the initial shutdown and COVID impact into the community and are still seeing that, so what better way to get small businesses and non-profits the support they need to keep their doors open,” Sully Pinos of the York County Economic Alliance said.

To apply for a grant, you can follow the link here .

ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

