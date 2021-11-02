FWCS invites families to tour buildings before school choice lottery application deadline

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) is inviting families to visit the district’s elementary, middle and high schools during Tuesday Tours. Each school will offer tours during school hours to allow families to see the work going on in each building prior to the Jan. 10, 2022 deadline to submit school choice lottery applications.

Tour dates: Nov. 2, Nov. 9, Nov. 16, Nov. 23, Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14.

Hours:

Most elementary schools from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and noon – 2 p.m.

Most middle schools from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Most high schools from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Bunche Montessori Early Childhood Center and Towles Intermediate School will offer tours from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and noon – 2 p.m.

Families not able to attend during these times are welcome to call their school(s) of interest and arrange an alternative time, FWCS said.

Students are assigned to a school based on where they live, but families have the option to choose from any of the district’s other schools, the district said. FWCS has seven magnet schools, which offer a variety of special programs. Magnet schools have no boundaries and draw students from throughout the district.

Magnet schools:

Bunche (pre-kindergarten and kindergarten) and Towles (first through fifth grades) offer Montessori instruction

Towles offers New Tech Middle School (sixth through eighth grades)

Fine arts programs are offered at: Whitney Young Early Childhood Center (pre-kindergarten and kindergarten) Weisser Park Elementary School (first through fifth grades) Memorial Park Middle School (sixth through eighth grades)

Croninger Elementary School focuses on communications

Irwin Elementary School specializes in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

In addition to the traditional curriculum, each FWCS high school has a Program of Study, which provides students an opportunity to participate in a special program or take career-oriented elective classes. The Programs of Study include:

Project Lead the Way-Engineering at Northrop

Early College-Global Studies/World Languages at North Side

Project Lead the Way-Biomedical at Snider

International Baccalaureate at South Side

New Tech Academy and Early College-Business at Wayne

Families can also apply for Fort Wayne Virtual Academy, FWCS’ remote learning school.

Parents wanting to request that their child attend a different school must complete and return a lottery application by Jan. 10, 2022. Families can apply online via the myFWCS portal . If there are more applicants than spaces available at any of the schools, a lottery will be held to determine admittance. FWCS said the lottery will be held at 9 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2022.

