Deep Creek Lake Water Levels for the Winter 2021/2022

Experiencing Seattle from the water is an absolute must; thankfully, countless companies are primed to accommodate the nautical crowd all year long. Begin by brushing up on local maritime history at The Center for Wooden Boats (*1010 Valley St), a hub for hands-on learning that hosts public sailing sessions and ship-building workshops. Also on Lake Union, rent kayaks and paddleboards at Northwest Outdoor Center (2100 Westlake Ave N); luxuriate in a unique way courtesy of Hot Tub Boats (*2520 Westlake Ave N); or take the wheel as captain of a rental from The Electric Boat Company (*2046 Westlake Ave N, Ste 102), whose boats can be fully enclosed and heated.

