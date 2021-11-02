This Cranberry Pear Butter Deserves a Spot on Your Breakfast Table

Courtesy of Sarah Haas

Homemade cranberry pear butter sounds like an impressive item to make from scratch—but whipping up a batch is surprisingly easy to do. As long as you have a stove or slow cooker, a blender, and the right ingredients, you can make your own homemade cranberry pear butter quite simply. And just wait until you experience how your house smells once you have this butter simmering away on a crisp fall day!

Including fresh or frozen cranberries into fruit butter adds a satisfying tartness to this dish along with important nutrients like vitamin C that may help support immune health. You can enjoy it as a drizzle over oatmeal, spread on toast, stir into yogurt, or use it as a sandwich condiment.

Plus, a component naturally found in cranberries called proanthocyanidins (or PACs) may play a role in supporting gut health. In one study published in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, results found that consuming cranberry juice containing 44 milligrams of PACs per 240-milliliter serving twice a day for eight weeks resulted in a 20% reduction in the H. pylori infection rate in adult participants compared to those consuming lower amounts of juice and a placebo. H. pylori infection is the primary identified cause of gastric cancer while other major risk factors include chronic gastritis, high-salt diets, and chemical carcinogens.

This cranberry pear butter also doubles as a great homemade holiday gift for the people you love. Simply whip up a batch and store the cooled cranberry butter in small sterilized mason jars. Tie a ribbon right under the lid and you have yourself a memorable edible gift that is totally holiday season-appropriate.

This recipe is courtesy of Lauren Manaker MS, RDN, LD, CLEC, a member of our medical expert board. She is also the author of the cookbook The First Time Mom's Pregnancy Cookbook, where this and 74 other nutrient-packed recipes are featured.

Makes four 8 oz. jars

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries

5 medium-size ripe Bartlett pears, peeled, cored, and cut into cubes (about 4 cups)

1/4 cup apple cider

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

1/4 tsp lemon zest

1/2 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp salt

1/8 tsp ground nutmeg

1/4 cup 100% pure maple syrup

1 Tbsp brown sugar

How to Make It

Place all ingredients in a lightly greased slow cooker and mix until combined. Cover and cook on low for 4 hours, or until pears are tender. Transfer 2 cups of the mixture to a blender. Remove the centerpiece of blender lid and secure the lid on the blender. Place a towel over opening of lid and process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a bowl. Repeat blending process until all of the mixture is a smooth, butter-like consistency. Return mixture to the slow cooker. Uncovered, cook pear mixture on high heat in slow cooker for 3 to 4 hours, or until desired thickness achieved, stirring occasionally. Turn off heat and let pear cranberry butter cool to room temperature. Spoon the mixture into sterile containers. Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

