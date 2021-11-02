Holiday air travel tips to avoid nightmare trip

(Steven Senne)

BOSTON — “We’ve had airlines that have made changes to specific records five or six times. We have had nonstops turn into one stops. We have had people flying into Dallas then fly into Houston,” said Lindsay Kruzlic of Pioneer Valley Travel.

She has seen just how tumultuous holiday travel has been lately. Airlines are struggling to balance several factors.

“They are trying to make sure there are enough people, enough pilots, as well as staffing at the gates,” said Kruzlic.

“It will be very busy during the holiday season in New England for the Thanksgiving Day period. We should hit 70,000 passengers a day during that time frame,” said Daniel Velez, TSA spokesperson for New England.

All those passengers will squeeze resources and staff at Logan and beyond.

“These people are now checking passports or IDs, they are also checking health questions – vaccination cards – they are checking a lot of things the time is taking a lot longer,” said Kruzlic.

Lines will be long and patience will be short. A few tips to avoid a trip-stopping snag:

Make sure documents (license/passports) are not expired

Take pictures of vaccination documentation

Sign up for airline email and text notifications for potential delays and cancellation updates

“Absolutely check before you get in the car to go to the airport,” said Kruzlic.

Being prepared and being early can prevent a holiday travel nightmare.

“Give yourself the ample time you need – and get your gate an hour early and sit at the bar & chill out and just know you are going to miss your flight because you are standing in line somewhere,“ said Kruzlic.

©2021 Cox Media Group