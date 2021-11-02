CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centennial football wins first playoff game since 2006, earns second round home game

By Bret Beherns
 5 days ago

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Centennial football team is playing in the second round of the IHSA football playoffs for the first time since 2006 after winning its only playoff game in the last 15 years. The No. 14 seeded Chargers (6-4) went on the road and beat No. 3 seed Chicago Kenwood 20-7 on Saturday. After going 0-9 in his first season in 2019, Chargers head coach Kyle Jackson has turned around the program and has the team believing.

“Out of 128 teams left in the state, we’re one of them,” Jackson said. “Out of two in the (Big 12) conference, we’re one of them. And that’s a really good feeling. For us, for the kids, for our families, even for our school, it’s been pretty exciting.”

For the win, Centennial earns a second round home game, hosting Washington Saturday at 2 p.m. The Panthers are the No. 6 seed in the Class 6A south bracket and beat Normal West 14-7 in their opening round game. Centennial lost to Normal West 21-0 in a Week 3 home game.

“We have a lot of fans out here, I just hope it’s a good environment because we got homefield advantage,” Centennial senior receiver Jack Young Jr. said. “It was great to win in Chicago but it’s going to feel so much better winning here.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

WCIA

