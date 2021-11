WAYNE – Throughout the month of November, community members are invited to stop by the Wayne Public Library to pick up a take-and-make recycled book craft. According to a November release from the Wayne Public Library, the ‘Fall Crafts with Book Pages’ will include an instructional book on how to create a book leaf garland and other festive book crafts as well as a recycled book to make your creations out of.

