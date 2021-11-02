FOOTBALL: Rivalry resumes as Athens battles Mabank on Senior Night

Athens sophomore Jamauri Manning (10) and the Hornets look to send the seniors out with a win as they battle Mabank Friday at Bruce Field. The Senior Night festivities start at 7 p.m. Joe Elerson/Staff

The final game of the 2021 regular season is a Highway 175 match as Athens welcomes in Mabank to Bruce Field.

Following a 24-17 victory last year in Mabank, the Panthers look to continue that winning trend but Athens is looking for payback on Senior Night.

Athens coach Zac Harrell knows it will be a tough challenge again this year as he complimented Mabank coach Zack Hudson.

Coach (Zack) Hudson has done an unbelievable job at Mabank,” Harrell said. “He has them playing as well as any Mabank team that I have ever seen. I know they had success in the early 2000’s but I really wasn’t around this area then. He has them playing really hard and believing and buying into his program. You have to tip your hat to coach Hudson of the job that him and his staff have done there.”

Mabank is 6-3 overall and 2-3 in District 9-4A, Division I play. Mabank has a chance to make the playoffs as the No. 4 seed with one game left.

If Chapel Hill beats Henderson Friday, then Chapel Hill will advance as the fourth seed even with a three-way tie with Palestine and a Mabank win against Athens. The Wildcats are open this week and finished at 5-5 overall and 3-3 in district play.

Athens is 4-5 overall and 0-5 in district play as this is the final game of the year for the Hornets. In talking about the seniors, Harrell said just how much they have meant to him.

“When I got here, these seniors were freshmen and I feel like this is the first senior class who has really been here for most of our program,” Harrell said. “All these seniors have bought in to what we have wanted to accomplish and our core values. I sure appreciate every single one of them and there are 16 of them. I think 12 of them have been here from the very beginning on Jan. 22, 2019 when I showed up here. We have a lot of special kids in this class and we need to honor them the right way on Friday.”

Harrell said Mabank has a lot of weapons in senior transfer quarterback Beau Kilgore, senior running back and linebacker Caleb Goforth and senior running back and linebacker Carson Bowden.

“The first thing that stands out is how hard they are playing with how much effort that they are playing with,” Harrell said. “From a schematic standpoint, they are going to be a Wing-T offense and try to eat up the clock and limit the possessions. The difference between this team and the past two years is the quarterback.

“They have a move-in quarterback in Beau Kilgore who moved in from Mansfield Legacy. I know he started as a junior and not sure if he started as a sophomore. He is a very talented player and they ran a spread in Mansfield Legacy. He came over here to run the Wing-T and has done a great job. He really adds to the passing game and is a threat to run the ball.”

When it comes to Goforth, Harrell said expect to see a lot of him during the game on Friday.

“The fullback Caleb Goforth is an unbelievable player and is their best player on defense,” Harrell said. “I thought he was really good last year and is a year improved in their offseason program and in their system. He is bigger, stronger and faster than he was last year and I think he is the best linebacker in the district. He is really good and can move sideline to sideline. He is a physical tackler and hardly misses any tackles.”

He said Bowden is another player who will be a focus of the Hornets on defense.

“Carson Bowden is a big part of their offense and they want to eat the clock and get three-to-five yards a play and control the game,” Harrell said. “They play really hard up front and their offensive line is really good. They do a good job at executing their system so it will be a good challenge for us defensively to try and get them off of the field.”

When it comes to the final work of the week and the keys to victory, Harrell said the Hornets need to give it all they have this week against Mabank.

“The word of the week is Why? We challenged the seniors with finding your why and you hear it all the time,” Harrell said. “Why have you devoted your high school career to being in this program?

“Our keys are we challenged our offense to have zero turnovers, we want to outmatch their effort, we want to recover all kicks and make good decisions in the kicking game, we have to score points every time we get in the red zone and we want to play for the right reasons.”

In last year’s 24-17 win by the Panthers in Mabank, Harrell said they did take a look at the film heading into this week.

“That game we were up 17-0 at halftime,” Harrell said. “In the second half, we turned the ball over three times as we were driving with two of them in their territory. We stressed to our kids that it will be a tight rivalry type game because it is every time Mabank plays Athens. Our kids have played the last two years, our best games have been against Mabank. Our kids will be up for the challenge and I know they will play hard.”

