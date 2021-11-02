CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyft says drivers are coming back, shares jump 12%

By Jessica Bursztynsky, @jbursz
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLyft reported third-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the bell, sending shares surging in extended trading. Lyft CEO Logan Green said driver supply materially improved in the third quarter, up nearly 45% year-over-year. The company reported 18.94 million active riders this quarter, compared to the expected 19.69 million, per StreetAccount....

MarketWatch

Rivian boosts IPO target to $74 a share

Rivian Automotive has boosted its initial public offering price, seeking to sell 135 million shares between $72 and $74 each, the electric-vehicle startup said in an amended prospectus late Friday. Rivian, whose backers include Ford Motor Co. and Amazon.com Inc. , on Monday filed an amendment setting the offer at $62 a share. Rivian is hoping to carve a niche for itself offering EVs for the great outdoors
ECONOMY
CNBC

Peloton freezes hiring after it slashes its forecast and shares drop 35%

Peloton froze hiring across all departments effective immediately during an all hands meeting Friday, CNBC has learned. A day earlier, the company slashed its full-year outlook amid slowing momentum for its fitness products. Peloton halted hiring across all departments effective immediately during an all-hands meeting on Friday, CNBC has learned,...
ECONOMY
AFP

Uber ride share business regains traction in quarter

Uber on Thursday said its ride share and food delivery businesses gained traction in the recently-ended quarter as people began getting out more but were still ordering in. Uber's ride-share business stalled with the onset of the pandemic as riders and drivers stayed off the roads, but the company's food delivery business grew as people opted to have others fetch food and other purchases for them.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Green
siliconangle.com

Lyft shares surge on stronger-than-expected earnings

Shares in Lyft Inc. surged in after-hours trading today after it reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings. For the quarter ended Sept. 30, Lyft reported revenue jumped 73% from a year ago, to $864.4 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the quarter came in at $67.3 million, or five cents per share. This compares with a loss of $280.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

LYFT Shares Jump 13% Following Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat

LYFT - Free Report) shares surged 13.1% in after-market trading on Nov 2 following its strong third-quarter 2021 performance with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company reported third-quarter earnings (excluding 26 cents from non-recurring items) of 5 cents per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents. In the year-ago period, the company had incurred a loss of 90 cents per share amid significant decline in ride volumes induced by coronavirus-led woes.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Why Lyft Shares Are Shifting Gears Today

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Lyft reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 3 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $864.4 million, which beat the estimate of $862.68 million and represented an increase of 73% year-over-year.
STOCKS
whtc.com

Lyft reports an adjusted profit as riders, drivers return

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Lyft Inc on Tuesday reported an adjusted profit for the third quarter as a bruising year of pandemic-related cost cuts paid off and more drivers and riders returned to the company’s ride-hailing platform. The Uber Technologies Inc rival said consumers were traveling again after being homebound for...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Lyft Revenue Climbs 73% as Drivers Return; Stock Rises

Lyft Inc. reported third-quarter revenue 73% higher than last year, boosted by demand for ride-hailing services amid improving Covid-19 conditions. The company also projected that it would turn a profit before tax, depreciation and other expenses for the full year. Lyft’s shares were up more than 12% in extended trading.
MARKETS
CNBC

Dotdash complements Q3 growth for IAC, CEO says

Joey Levin, IAC CEO, joins 'TechCheck' to discuss the company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings results where Angie and IAC's media revenue boosted growth. Levin also discusses supply chain issues and competition with Facebook and Google.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
3 News Now

Thousands of Amazon drivers will share $62 million in tips the company held back

The Federal Trade Commission announced it is disbursing nearly $62 million to over 140,000 Amazon Flex drivers as reimbursement for tips that Amazon allegedly withheld from them between 2016 and 2019. Amazon Flex drivers deliver goods and groceries ordered through programs such as Prime Now and AmazonFresh. The FTC sued...
ECONOMY
wsau.com

Amazon drivers get $60 million in withheld tips back, FTC says

(Reuters) – More than 140,000 drivers are getting $60 million in tips that were illegally withheld by Amazon between 2016 and 2019, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday. Earlier this year, the agency sued the tech giant and its subsidiary, Amazon Logistics, alleging the company failed to fully pay...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

This Popular Dividend Stock Just Jumped 13% After Earnings

On Wednesday, Lumen Technologies reported a big earnings beat despite another revenue decline. Lumen has completed the $1 billion share buyback announced three months ago and told investors that it plans to maintain its dividend despite lower expected free cash flow over the next few years. This dividend stock has...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is This Hot IPO Worth Buying?

GitLab was welcomed to the Nasdaq on Oct. 14 in a storm of investor excitement. The company has been rapidly growing and retains a lot of paying customers. Two major factors are still holding me back from making an investment. There have been over 885 companies that have come public...
STOCKS

