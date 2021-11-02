CBS 13 Sports: Plays of the week

Fox continues to score primetime wins with its sports coverage. After two consecutive nights of topping primetime with its coverage of the first two 2021 World Series games, Fox maintained the lead with Thursday Night Football’s Green Bay Packers-Arizona Cardinals showdown. Thursday’s game, which saw the Packers best the Cardinals 24-21, drew in a 3.2 rating in the 18-49 demo and 12.93 million viewers, per fast affiliates. Numbers are set to rise pending adjustment. Last night’s game was up significantly from previous weeks’ Thursday Night Football coverage, marking the highest rating and viewership in four weeks. Obviously football was stiff competition Thursday...

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO