Energy Industry

You can pay off someone's PG&E bill as a gift this holiday season

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago
Did you know you can give someone the gift of energy?

A new PG&E program allows you to help pay the energy bill of a friend, neighbor, college student, or local business.

It's an unusual but practical gift that someone in your life just might appreciate, especially at a time when many families are struggling to make ends meet.

The Gift Payment program works much like a gift card. You decide on what amount you want to pay, complete a form, print it out and include it with your check or money order made payable to PG&E.

You can find the form here .

If you have no one specific you want to send this gift to, you can also make a general donation to PG&E's Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help (REACH) program.

Fresno, CA
ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

