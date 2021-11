Firefighters responded to and quickly doused a vehicle fire that spread to a house in Lantana on Wednesday morning. Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly known as Argyle Fire District) crews were dispatched around 9:20 a.m. to the fire in the 800 block of Bradford Street, near Rayzor Elementary School. They found that the vehicle was parked in the driveway, a few feet from the garage door, and the fire was spreading to the front of the house. Firefighters brought the fire under control within a few minutes.

LANTANA, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO