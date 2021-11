Chris Drury was a tough and hard working hockey player. When he was named captain of the New York Rangers in 2008, he made it clear what his philosophy would be. “As leaders, you’ve got to be the hardest-working guys on the team,” a 32 year-old Drury said. “I think that means being the first one there, and in some ways being an extension of the coaching staff. When things are going wrong, you’ve got to find a way to get them right.”

NHL ・ 15 DAYS AGO