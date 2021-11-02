CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Caregivers Conference giving caregivers the chance to relax, refresh and recharge

By About
KELOLAND TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the National Alliance for Caregiving and the AARP reporting that about 43 and a half million people are giving unpaid care to an adult or child in the past year across the United States, it is no wonder that...

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Atlantic City Press

Savvy Senior: Tips and tools for family caregivers

Dear Savvy Senior: Can you recommend any resources that offer help to family caregivers? I’ve been taking care of my 86-year-old mother and could use some help. — Burned-Out Brenda. Dear Brenda: Caring for an aging parent or other loved one over a period of time can be very challenging...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mining Journal

UPCAP online series is for caregivers of dementia patients

MARQUETTE –The Upper Peninsula Commission for Area Progress is offering a three-part online Dementia training series, “Developing Dementia Dexterity,” for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia on Wednesdays, Dec.1, 8 and 15 at 11 a.m. EST. Each class is an hour long and includes The Dementia Overview...
MENTAL HEALTH
umn.edu

Talking family caregivers with U of M

There are an estimated 53 million caregivers in the U.S. Additionally, the number of Minnesotans turning 65 in this decade (about 285,000) will be greater than the past four decades combined. November is National Family Caregivers Month and Joseph Gaugler, with the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, answers...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
L'Observateur

Join the Alzheimer’s Association Louisiana Chapter for a free Caregiver’s Conference on Research, Compassion, Hope

Today, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and more than 11 million family and friends provide unpaid care to people living with Alzheimer’s & other dementia. On November 16, 17, 18, the Alzheimer’s Association Louisiana Chapter will host a Caregiver’s Conference on research, compassion, and hope, in celebration of caregiver’s everywhere.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
iastate.edu

Family Caregivers Need Support

AMES, Iowa – November is National Family Caregivers Month – a time to recognize and honor those who care for a child, teen or adult child with special health or behavioral needs or those who care for an adult with a chronic condition, says Malisa Rader, a human sciences specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
AMES, IA
Park Record

Conference helps caregivers find joy in their duties

Family members sometimes have a hard time keeping positive while experiencing the stress of caring for a sick or aging loved one, and sometimes the stress can take a toll on the caregivers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found in a survey from 2015-17 that 53% of caregivers...
ADVOCACY
newbernnow.com

Support Alzheimer’s Caregivers During National Family Caregivers Month

November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month. The Alzheimer’s Association’s Eastern North Carolina Chapter and Western Carolina Chapter are marking these events by recognizing and honoring the 358,000 family members and friends across North Carolina who are currently caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia.
ADVOCACY
WTKR

Improving the lives of caregivers on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - There will be more people over 65 than under 18 by 2030 -- the boomer generation is living longer and wants to age at home. The result is more than 53 million family caregivers in the U.S., caring for more than 80 million people, and spending more than $187 billion on home health care. One-fifth of Americans will act as informal caregivers at some point in their lives, but there is little in the way of vetted products, product knowledge, guidance, and service to help those in the position of caring for a loved one. CEO and Co-Founder of Carewell Bianca Padilla joins us with some advice for these caregivers.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caregivers Conference#Aarp South Dakota#Executive Council#Program Development#The Helpline Center#Active Generations
Post Register

Caring for the caregiver a true necessity

In honor of National Family Caregiver’s Month this November, we wanted to provide you with some information on how to lighten the load if you’re a caregiver looking after a loved one. Each year, an increasing number of Americans are taking care of a loved one with a chronic condition...
SOCIETY
WUKY

UK Elder Care hosts 6th annual Senior Caregiving conference

Caring for an older loved one can be a daunting task. Many caregivers struggle with balancing their own professional and personal responsibilities with caring for an older loved one. By offering elder care services, University of Kentucky Human Resources supports employees in the workplace and at home. UK HR Elder Care is here to offer help and guidance during the caregiving process. On Friday, Nov. 5, UK HR will host its sixth annual Senior Caregiving Conference. WUKY's Dr. Greg Davis gets a preview of this year's event from UK elder care specialist Terri Weber.
U.K.
yoursun.com

Balancing caregiving and working

Even though thousands of trained professionals play vital roles in the care of the aging population, many of the unsung heroes of long-term care are the unpaid or informal caregivers who step in to provide assistance to someone they love. A 2019 study published in the journal Geriatric Nursing found...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AARP
spectrumlocalnews.com

Caring for caregivers: Duke Health hosts virtual workshop

DURHAM, N.C. — If you are a caregiver looking for some guidance in your new role, then you are in luck!. On Tuesday, Duke Health is holding a Caregiver Community Event. The virtual learning opportunity will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. According to the website, the event “will provide online educational opportunities and support resources to enhance the knowledge and skills that make you a better caregiver.”
DURHAM, NC
KEYC

VINE to host presentation for National Family Caregiver Month

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - November is National Family Caregiver Month. During the month, VINE is recognizing family caregivers and raising awareness of their needs. Since its beginning, VINE has provided support to those caring for a loved one including individual coaching, mental health care and educational programming. On Tues., at...
MANKATO, MN
hamburgreporter.com

November is Caregiver Month

November 2021 is National Family Caregiver Month. Caring for another individual can be challenging and rewarding and has been especially hard during Covid-19. Join Connections Area Agency on Aging virtually on Friday, November 19, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. – noon. (Central Time via zoom) to assist Caregivers to “Take Care to Give Care”!
ADVOCACY
yourvalley.net

Benevilla resumes Caregiver Connect Nov. 30

Benevilla has announced its second Caregiver Connect event of 2021, a live, virtual streaming event from 9 a.m. until about 11 Tuesday, Nov. 30. This free educational event provides family caregivers with support, expert guidance, and valuable information to assist them on their caregiving journey. Join the ev ent on “Facebook Live” and ask questions live at facebook.com/CityofPeoriaAZ.
PEORIA, AZ
Thrive Global

Fighting Fear in Your Caregiving Life

What scares you most as a caregiver? The ailing health of your loved one? Not having time for yourself or your goals? Losing your connection with your children or other important people in your life because of the impact caregiving has on you? Not having the financial wherewithal to address the needs of your loved one or yourself? All of the above?
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy