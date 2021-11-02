CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikki Sixx Hits Best Seller List for Fourth Time With ‘The First 21′

By Philip Trapp
 5 days ago
Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx's new book, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, has landed on The New York Times Best Seller list, giving the rocker his fourth best seller as an author. The Motley Crue founder and Sixx: A.M. musician previously penned the 2007 memoir The...

Related
106.3 The Buzz

Nikki Sixx Shares Escapades as Child Scam Artist in New Book

Unlike the drug-fueled post-success horror stories in The Heroin Diaries, Nikki Sixx’s new autobiography The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, is an up-and-comers blueprint to creating one of the biggest bands ever. In it, Sixx chronicles some of his escapades as a child scam artist. Talking with Billboard...
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Nikki Sixx’s New Book Tops Amazon Chart

Nikki Sixx's fourth book, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, claims the top spot on Amazon's rock music books chart, as well as in the Top 40 of Amazon's overall biographies and memoirs chart. The book was released on October 19th. The First 21 follows Sixx's life from...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wfav951.com

M?tley Cr?e’s Nikki Sixx Still Loving The Group Dynamic

Despite all the acclaim he's received as both the leader of SIXX A.M. and for his new memoir, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, Nikki Sixx told us that being a bassist — and more importantly, being Mötley Crüe's bassist — is still the thrill of a lifetime.
MUSIC
The honest new memoir from Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx is already an Amazon bestseller

Mötley Crüe legend Nikki Sixx has topped the Amazon bestsellers list with his new book, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx. Released on October 19th, the memoir quickly rose to the top position on Amazon’s rock music books chart, as reported by Rolling Stone. At the time of writing, it’s maintained that position, and also remains in the Top 40 of Amazon’s overall biographies and memoirs chart.
CELEBRITIES
106.3 The Buzz

Nikki Sixx’s Wife Didn’t Know He Was a Criminal

Nikki Sixx said his wife discovered his criminal past only after she read parts of his new memoir. In The First 21, the Motley Crue member tells of his upbringing and recounts moments of hustling. Those include selling candy to other kids at inflated prices, stealing a guitar from a music shop and being fired after selling stain guard to carpet-store customers that was actually just water.
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIKKI SIXX's First Girlfriend Had No Idea He Ended Up Playing With MÖTLEY CRÜE

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx spoke to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion" about "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx", his new book which looks back at his formative years beginning with his birth in 1958 as Franklin Carlton Feranna to the date in 1980 — before the band was formed — when he legally rechristened himself Nikki Sixx. Written with Alex Abramovich, the new memoir was released October 19 and quickly shot to No. 1 on Amazon's rock music books chart. It is also in the Top 40 of Amazon's overall biographies and memoirs chart.
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx Started Taking Bass Lessons Again

Motley Crue bassist Nicki Sixx recently started taking bass lessons again amid a practice regimen that included guitar and vocal instruction. As a result, Sixx, a longtime pick player, started playing the bass guitar with his fingers for the first time. The fresh approach undergirds Motley Crue's 2019 songs such as "The Dirt (Est. 1981)" and "Crash and Burn" from that year's Netflix biopic about the band, The Dirt.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIKKI SIXX: 'The Idea Of MÖTLEY CRÜE Not Being In My Life Feels Very Strange'

In a new interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx was asked if he and his bandmates were surprised by the success of their "The Dirt" biopic. He responded: "Well, at that time, we'd been in the game 36 years — we're around 40, 41 years together now. We understand the allure [of] the moth to the flame. And it was accidental, but we were wired for fire and wired to fight and wired to drink and, in my case, wired to experiment with drugs. And there was no repercussions from destroying hotel rooms, rolled cars, drug overdoses, jail sentences. So when we survived ourselves and survived our youth, that became such a part of the culture of MÖTLEY CRÜE, and at times, frustrating, because we were, like, 'Have you heard how great the songs are that are on the new record?' And people were, like, 'Tell me about the time.' So, we knew that was gonna happen, that people wanted to watch the film for the blood and guts, but we also knew it was an opportunity to tell a story about a family, and that's my band. My band was my family after my family abandoned me."
CELEBRITIES
Spin

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Nikki Sixx

Best known for I’m 100 percent best known for my sarcasm first, and second, for being a member of Mötley Crüe. Current city Jackson Hole, WY, where there’s more cattle than there are people. Really want to be in If I could be any place in the world—besides where we...
MUSIC
completemusicupdate.com

Nikki Sixx working on books and TV for children

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx is – as you have no doubt expected for some time – planning a series of children’s books to teach kids about diversity. Speaking to Radio Bob in Germany, he explains: “I’m working on a children’s book with my wife for parents to read to kids about diversity”. They were motivated to work on the project during the Donald Trump presidency, he adds. “It really bothered me how everybody was so divided. So I figure reading to children is a way to teach them about culture, food, language, differences and how that isn’t a real issue. It’s a positive”.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX Explains Why He Never Became A Lead Singer

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx, who contributed lead vocals to the band's song "Rocketship" and provided additional singing to "Find Myself", was asked in a new interview with the "My Mom's Basement" podcast if he has ever considered launching a project where he was also the frontman. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Before the pandemic, I got into this lesson thing. So I started guitar lessons online. I just pluck away on the guitar, and I can write an okay song on the guitar, but I don't know a lot about the instrument other than I like to write from root notes — a so, simple chords and all the [sus guitar chords] and all the interchangeable notes that work within that chord, I don't have a ton of knowledge; I can kind of figure it out. So I started taking guitar lessons online and then eventually in person. I started taking bass lessons online and eventually in person. Then I was pushing myself to play with my fingers. So even the songs on [CRÜE's] 'The Dirt' soundtrack — all those songs I played with my fingers. [It was my] first time, and there were some adjustments with the audio, because I'm an aggressive pick player… And then I said, 'While I'm at it, why don't I just take vocal lessons, so I'll be a better background singer? And when I'm writing songs, it'll be easier to explain to the actual singer or whoever I'm co-writing with.' And I was surprised at the range that I had, but it was a little bit in the lower register. But I like to sing more of a falsetto-y thing, like with 'Rocketship', which kind of leans on Marc Bolan.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

L.A. GUNS' PHIL LEWIS Blasts VINCE NEIL's First Pandemic-Era Performance: 'It Was Pitiful'

L.A. GUNS' Phil Lewis has weighed in on Vince Neil's disastrous comeback performance at an Iowa festival six months ago. On May 29, the MÖTLEY CRÜE singer struggled to complete his solo concert at the Boone Iowa River Valley Festival in Boone. Based on fan-filmed video footage of the gig posted on YouTube, the 60-year-old rocker, who hadn't performed in more than a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic, began losing his voice several songs into his set, which consisted exclusively of CRÜE classics and cover songs previously recorded by the band.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx took bass, guitar and vocal lessons during lockdown

It's never too late to learn more – not even after you've had a key part in selling more than 100 million albums. Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx isn't shy about letting the world know he took bass guitar lessons during lockdown to enhance his playing, and while he was at it he took guitar and vocal tuition too.
MUSIC
