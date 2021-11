Almost a third (30 per cent) of Republicans believe that “true American patriots” may need to resort to violence in order to save the US, according to an alarming new study.Research from the nonprofit Public Religion Research Institute (PPRI) found that Republicans are almost three times as likely as Democrats to agree with the statement “because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country.”A total of 11 per cent of Democrats and 17 per cent of independents agreed with the statement.Overall, almost one in five...

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO