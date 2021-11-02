The Eagles Take Flight this weekend on WYBZ

The College Rugby Association of America (CRAA) postseason is becoming clearer as November arrives. The American College Rugby Association, which is for D2-level women's conferences, will host playoffs on November 20 and 21 at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie. Vassar is one of the favored teams here, but there will also be teams from Mid-Atlantic, Rugby Northeast, the NEWCRC, the rest of the Tri-State, and the Rocky Mountain Conference. The Rocky Mountain is not an ACRA conference, but operates under CRAA, but they are playing into the ACRA playoffs. Eight teams will meet up at Vassar to play quarterfinals and semifinals. The final two teams left will meet at the end-of-season championship weekend in North Carolina.
Comments / 0