CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Eagles Take Flight this weekend on WYBZ

Your Radio Place
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe premier band of the ’70s and ’80s brings their Southern...

yourradioplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
seattlepi.com

Rock and roll with The Eagles this weekend at the Climate Pledge Arena

Since peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1978, “Hotel California” has been performed live 1,038 times. This weekend, The Eagles will be bringing their Grammy award winning album to the stage for the 1,039th time at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The Hotel California Tour...
SEATTLE, WA
Winchester Star

Eagle Bluegrass Series to resume this weekend

BERRYVILLE — One of the region’s most popular concert series returns this weekend with one of the country’s most beloved bluegrass bands. Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out is set to headline Saturday’s kickoff of the 2021-22 Eagle Bluegrass Series, formerly known as the Berryville Bluegrass Series. The Georgia-based band is the only act to have performed at every Berryville Bluegrass Series from the time the event started in 2000 until it ended in early 2019.
BERRYVILLE, VA
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Country Rock#Rock Sound#Classic Hits#Center Stage
Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
HOUSTON, TX
Rolling Stone

On ‘Thank You,’ Diana Ross Wants to Pump. You. Up.

Diana Ross’ return to the pop landscape — her first record of newly written material, not covers, in over 20 years — sounds familiar, and there’s little doubt it was intended that way. In the years after she left the Supremes, Ross reached transcendent levels with billowy pop meant to uplift and inspire, whether on the dance floor (“I’m Coming Out,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”) or in more solitary moments (“Reach Out and Touch [Somebody’s Hand],” “Theme from Mahogany [Do You Know Where You’re Going To]”). Throughout the self-help-era Seventies era, she proudly served as head counselor. She and the army...
MUSIC
Best Life

Connie Needham Played Elizabeth Bradford on "Eight Is Enough." See Her Now at 61.

If you grew up in the '70s, you probably remember Eight Is Enough, ABC's dramatic comedy about a widowed newspaper columnist and his eight children. The show ran for five seasons before wrapping in 1981—and during that time, the sizable family gained a following to match. The youngest of the five girls in the brood, Elizabeth Bradford, was played by actor Connie Needham, who was just 18 when the show premiered. Today, Needham is 61 and has moved into another field of entertainment in her native California. Read on to see her now!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

L.A. GUNS' PHIL LEWIS Blasts VINCE NEIL's First Pandemic-Era Performance: 'It Was Pitiful'

L.A. GUNS' Phil Lewis has weighed in on Vince Neil's disastrous comeback performance at an Iowa festival six months ago. On May 29, the MÖTLEY CRÜE singer struggled to complete his solo concert at the Boone Iowa River Valley Festival in Boone. Based on fan-filmed video footage of the gig posted on YouTube, the 60-year-old rocker, who hadn't performed in more than a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic, began losing his voice several songs into his set, which consisted exclusively of CRÜE classics and cover songs previously recorded by the band.
MUSIC
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ewu.edu

Eagle Family Homecoming Weekend Delivers

Despite the challenges of a pandemic — which wiped out Homecoming last year — and persistently cool, rainy weather, the 2021 Eagle Family Homecoming proved to be more than an exercise in school spirit: It brought alumni, staff, faculty and students together again for several days of fun!. “I want...
CHENEY, WA
Variety

‘Once’ Duo Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova Plan First Tour Together in 11 Years (EXCLUSIVE)

Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova will re-team in early 2022 for their first tour together in nearly 11 years, Variety can exclusively reveal. The performances will take place next March to coincide with the 15th anniversary of the movie “Once,” which starred the duo and featured their original music. The film’s “Falling Slowly” won the 2007 Academy Award for best original song; a hit Broadway musical adaptation later won eight Tony Awards, including best musical, in 2012. Following the release of the film version of “Once,” Hansard and Irglova recorded and toured as The Swell Season, but have only made a...
MUSIC
wxxv25.com

Inkin the Coast takes place this weekend

Tattoo artists from all around the world are Inkin’ the Coast this weekend at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum and Convention Center. The doors opened today for ink lovers to come out and enjoy piercings, live music, and tattoos. Inkin the Coast also gives people a chance to get tatted...
LIFESTYLE
1011now.com

Eagle Hollow Haunts open during Halloween weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of Nebraska’s scariest haunted houses is open the Friday and Saturday before Halloween. Celebrating their 12th year, Eagle Hollow Haunts offers multiple haunts including Luminon, Night Terrors and Darklands. In 2020, ScaryOverload.com named Eagle Hollow Haunts as one of the scariest haunted houses in America....
LINCOLN, NE
goffrugbyreport.com

CRAA Championship Weekend Taking Shape

The College Rugby Association of America (CRAA) postseason is becoming clearer as November arrives. The American College Rugby Association, which is for D2-level women's conferences, will host playoffs on November 20 and 21 at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie. Vassar is one of the favored teams here, but there will also be teams from Mid-Atlantic, Rugby Northeast, the NEWCRC, the rest of the Tri-State, and the Rocky Mountain Conference. The Rocky Mountain is not an ACRA conference, but operates under CRAA, but they are playing into the ACRA playoffs. Eight teams will meet up at Vassar to play quarterfinals and semifinals. The final two teams left will meet at the end-of-season championship weekend in North Carolina.
SPORTS
Your Radio Place

Win tickets to Keith Anderson and Wade Hayes HERE

Two Award Winning Country Music artists, Keith Anderson and Wade Hayes, One night only, together on stage November 12. Twice the hits for one fun night of music and stories, live & acoustic. Appropriate for all ages. All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Please provide a valid email address, as digital tickets will be emailed to the address provided. You may present your tickets on your mobile device or print physical tickets. The Zanesville Jaycees will be selling beer.
ZANESVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy