Recount set to happen in West Haven mayoral race

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A recount is set to be underway in West Haven after current Mayor Nancy Rossi declared victory Tuesday night.

She announced her victory just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Rossi was seeking another term while Republican City Councilman Barry Lee Cohen was hoping to unseat her.

Many were watching this heated race. The past few weeks have been challenging for the city, with an investigation into the spending of the city’s COVID relief money looming over the election.

Rossi is running for re-election. She said her work isn’t done and there’s more to do including finding ways to utilize the waterfront more, tackling the blight in the city, and helping residents through the tough, uncertain time both with the pandemic ongoing investigation.

Cohen believes Rossi’s time is up, pointing to the latest scandal as proof. Cohen is a life-long West Haven resident and current city councilman and hopes to engage more with businesses and create transparency within this city government, saying that’s what’s been lacking.

News 8 caught up with both candidates on Election Day as they made their final push.

“I’m being very optimistic. I’m hoping to come forward, I hope we get our voter turnout. It’s been hard since the pandemic, but I hope they come! There haven’t been long lines. I hope they come and cast their vote,” Rossi said.

“I just feel like it’s such a great day for West Haven and I’m hoping for the best. I’m looking forward to being the next mayor,” Cohen said.

