Martha Stewart may have given rise to domestic creativity, but wasn't always a legend in cooking and crafting. After earning her degree in European and architectural history from Barnard College, she worked as a stockbroker until 1972, when she moved to Connecticut and embarked on a career in catering. One of her early clients (and neighbors) was none other than Paul Newman. And, as Fox News revealed, she (actually her dog) almost ruined an event that she catered for the Newmans back in the day. Given that she was instrumental in the launch of Newman's salad dressing, the faux pas was likely forgiven.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO