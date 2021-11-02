CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNL: Who is hosting Saturday Night Live this week?

By Clémence Michallon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Saturday Night Live is returning on 7 November with a new episode and another first-time host.

Succession star Kieran Culkin , who portrays Roman Roy on the HBO show, will take on hosting duties.

Ed Sheeran will be featured as the evening’s musical guest.

The announcement was made on 23 October, during the SNL episode hosted by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

While Culkin has never hosted SNL before, Saturday’s episode won’t mark his first time on the sketch show’s stage.

Back in 1991, he appeared as a guest star in a skit when his brother Macaulay Culkin hosted the show at the age of 11.

Other hosts this season have included Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, and Rami Malek.

On Tuesday (2 November), SNL unveiled two additional hosts who will be featured this month.

Actor Jonathan Majors (whose credits include The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Da 5 Bloods , and Lovecraft Country ) will host the show on 13 November, with Taylor Swift as a musical guest.

Actor Simu Liu (seen recently in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as well as Kim’s Convenience ) will take over as host on 20 November, with Saweetie as the evening’s musical guest.

SNL returns on Saturday 7 November 11.30pm EST on NBC.

