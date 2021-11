Lukaku endured a nasty twisted right ankle as he was getting fouled for a penalty that eventually was converted for Chelsea’s 2nd goal of the match by Jorge Luiz Frello Filho, also known as Jorginho, in the 21st minute of game action. This added to the aggressive scoring attack by Chelsea as an opener was volleyed in by Andreas Christensen in the 9thminute for Chelsea’s 1st score of this dominating match for the boys wearing dark blue last Wednesday.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO