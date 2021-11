Thanks for joining me for this coverage of Wolfsburg's 2-1 victory over Salzburg in Group G of the Champions League. The win for the hosts lifts them off the bottom of the group into second as they get their first win of this season's Champions League group stage. They will travel to Sevilla next as they look to carry on the momentum from this win. The visitors meanwhile remain top of the group but have now lost their first game. They will look to put this defeat behind them in their next game, when they travel to play Lille.

