You’ll Have A Front Row View Of The Louisiana Bayou In These Cozy Cabins

In the heart of Cajun country, a getaway experience will allow you to experience the beauty and tranquility of the bayou. Bayou Cabins is a full-service bed and breakfast resort that has a charming collection of cabins that welcomes guests with plenty of Cajun hospitality. It’s a Louisiana getaway like no other – here’s what you need to know about the Bayou Cabins.

The cabins are located in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, population: 8,000. The community is just outside Lafayette, the “Heart of Acadiana.”

The cabins are in a great location for exploring the region and are near many attractions, including the Atchafalaya Basin, Cajun dance halls, some authentic regional restaurants, and more.

There are 14 comfortable cabins for rent at the establishment and they are all tucked along the banks of Bayou Teche.

Rocky and Lisa Sonnie have owned the cabins since 1987 and they take great pride in providing timeless Cajun hospitality.

There’s a chance the place will look a little familiar. It’s been featured in the show Dirty Jobs, in several National Geographic publications, and numerous travel guides.

The cabins have a rustic bayou beauty and some nice decorating touches.

Bayou Cabins has many fans and it gets some fantastic reviews. Staying at this special place is an experience well worth the trip to this little town in the bayou.

