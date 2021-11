Pure Green, a smoothie and cold pressed juice bar, has opened its first New Jersey store as it expands in the US. The new location is in the Mercer Mall on Route 1 in Lawrenceville. Pure Green’s offerings include “immunity boosting cold pressed juices, wellness shots, superfood smoothies, acai and pitaya bowls, and more.” Ok, I don’t know what some of those things are, but I am sure that they are purported to be good for you. Some of their other offerings are steel-cut oatmeal bowls, superfood toasts, and juice cleanses.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO