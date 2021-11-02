CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster, 3, Debut Matching Double Diamond Rings From Travis Scott

By James Crowley, Sarah Jones
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pv4Vs_0ckTjjmE00
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster showed off adorable new, matching mommy-daughter rings, that Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott gave them both!

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster both got some matching bling from Travis Scott on Tuesday November 2. The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off the rings in an Instagram post, where both she and her three-year-old daughter showed their hands. Kylie wore the ring on her index finger, while she had a French manicure, with a few extra diamonds pressed onto her nails, while Stormi wore her ring on the ring finger.

Kylie mentioned that her boyfriend and Stormi’s dad gave them the new jewelry. “Daddy got us matching rings,” she wrote in the caption, along with white heart and stormy raincloud emojis. Kylie also showed her ring in a boomerang on her Instagram Story. Jeweler and owner of Universal Diamond Ronnie Agami told HollywoodLife exclusively that the set could be quite expensive. ““From the photo, Kylie’s ring looks to be around 10 carats per diamond, with a pear shape on the left and a radiant cut on the right. Assuming they are nice quality, her ring could be around $1 million in value. The smaller ring has a pear shape and a radiant cut as well, and those look to be about 2-3 carats each. The value there could be between $50-100k,” he said.

Kylie, Travis and Stormi all seemed to enjoy Halloween together in a series of photos that Kylie shared on Sunday October 31. The family dressed in a variety of classic costumes. Kylie went with a classic black cat look, while the rapper sported a horror classic as Michael Myers from the Halloween franchise. Stormi made for an adorable mermaid. Kylie wrote that she was in “full mommy mode” for the spooky celebration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37uThD_0ckTjjmE00
Kylie debuted her and Stormi’s new rings on her Instagram. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Kylie had Stormi with Travis back in 2018, and she announced that she was having her second child with the 30-year-old Astroworld rapper in September. While the couple are waiting for their second child, the “Sicko Mode” rapper has offered as much support as he can to his baby mama. “Travis knows that Kylie has a lot on her plate and is handling everything like a boss even while she’s pregnant,” a source told HollywoodLife in October.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

How Travis Scott Is Supporting Kylie Jenner During Her Second Pregnancy

Sources tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Travis Scott has been going ‘above and beyond’ for Kylie Jenner during her second pregnancy. Get more details here. Travis Scott has “been a rock” for Kylie Jenner during her second pregnancy, sources have revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife. The couple, who also share daughter Stormi, 3, together, confirmed they were expecting baby number two in September; and according to a source close to the rapper, 30, Travis has been very hands on.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kylie Jenner & Stormi Support Travis Scott & Kendall At Star-Studded Softball Game

No crying in softball! Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi supported Travis Scott and Kendall Jenner at a star-studded softball game in Texas. A league of their own: Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi, 3, enjoyed a day of softball in Texas on Thursday, Nov. 4. The pregnant Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, attended a star-studded game at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Thursday to support two important people in her life: sister Kendall Jenner and father of her children Travis Scott.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Kourtney Kardashian Feels About Shanna Moakler’s Shady Reaction To Travis Barker Engagement

Following Shanna Moakler’s cryptic post-engagement message, a source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Kourtney Kardashian is unbothered by negativity. After a longtime friendship and whirlwind romance, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged. Following the news, Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler shared a cryptic message that seemingly shaded the engagement. While it made headlines, a source has revealed to HollywoodLife that Kourtney, 42, is untroubled by any negativity.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Astroworld Festival: Kylie Jenner under fire for social media post showing ambulance trying to reach victims

Kylie Jenner, the reality star and beauty mogul, has come under fire for posting an Instagram story of an ambulance attempting to make its way through the massive Astroworld crowd, after authorities confirmed at least eight people were killed in a crush of chaos at the music festival overnight.Jenner, who is expecting a second child with rapper Travis Scott, was at the concert along with the celebrity couple’s first child, Stormi. Jenner posted the video to her 280 million Instagram followers on Friday evening, showing an ambulance attempting to part the crowd at the Houston-based music festival. The footage...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi Webster
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
Indy100

Kylie Jenner again accused of ‘blackfishing’ after appearing to have darker skin in Instagram video

Kylie Jenner has again come under fire for accusations of “blackfishing” after sharing a selfie video on her Instagram stories with a noticeably darker skin tone. The cosmetics mogul and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received backlash after posting the video on Sunday. In the clip, she can be seen listening to Smoke by Don Toliver featuring HVN and SoFaygo in a car. She gazes into the camera before revealing her look for the day and placing her hand on her pregnant stomach. Viewers immediately noticed that the 24-year-old’s skin complexion was darker than usual..@KylieJenner looks gorgeous in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Diamond Ring#Kylie Cosmetics#French#Instagram Story#Kylie Travis
romper.com

Kylie Jenner Shared A Peek Inside Her Studio Apartment-Sized Nursery For Baby #2

Kylie Jenner just keeps outdoing herself when it comes to over-the-top kids stuff. And that’s no small feat when you think of everything her 3-year-old daughter Stormi has already experienced in her young life. We all remember the extravagant birthday parties, the toys, the clothes. Now that Jenner is having a second baby, she’s planning a lavish nursery for her little one. And from a behind-the-scenes peek she shared on Instagram, this room is going to be exactly as lavish as you might expect.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Building Epic New Playroom for 3-Year-Old Daughter Stormi: Photo

Spoiling Stormi! Kylie Jenner showed the progress she’s making on daughter Stormi’s new space on Wednesday, October 13. “Storm’s new playroom I can’t wait,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, captioned her Instagram Story. The reality star panned over a room heavily under construction, featuring arches and tunnels behind plastic sheet coverings.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AceShowbiz

Fans Believe Kylie Jenner Is Behind Malu Trevejo's Exit From Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Records

When announcing her exit, the 19-year-old 'Hasta Luego' songstress emphasizes that she did not fake the label signing, urging critics, 'I don't gotta lie ask the man himself.'. AceShowbiz - Malu Trevejo announced that she has parted ways with Travis Scott (II)'s Cactus Jack Records less than a month after signing to him. After the "Hasta Luego" singer confirmed her departure, fans believed that Kylie Jenner was behind her exit.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Adorable Hometown Visit

Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Is Excited for Baby. Travis Scott is all in for the next generation. The soon-to-be father of two dedicated Cactus Jack Gardens to his grandmother "Miss" Sealie Webster at Houston's Young Elementary School on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The collaborative charity effort between HISD and Travis' Cactus Jack Foundation focused on family, as Travis' mom Wanda Webster and sister Jordan Webster celebrated the milestone moment ahead of the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

People think Kylie Jenner accidentally just posted a picture of a wedding ring

It's all go in the Kardashian-Jenner family right now (when is it not?). Kylie Jenner is expecting baby no.2, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged and that's before we've even begun to think about Khloe, Kim and Kendall. Well, it looks like there could be more dramatic news on the horizon, after fans' recent theory that Kylie accidentally posted a picture of a wedding ring on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Welcome to the Fam! The Kardashian-Jenners React to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Engagement News

Cheers to the happy couple! The Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, were thrilled by the news that sister Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker got engaged. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, proposed to the Poosh.com founder, 42, on Sunday, October 17. “Forever,” Kourtney captioned the pair’s announcement via...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Got Engaged, Her Sisters Outed Her Huge Rock

In what is probably the most inevitable news of the last year, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged. The two lovebirds have been engaging in public PDA for months and have been seemingly smitten with one another. The whirlwind romance has now culminated in an engagement, and it’s one that Kourtney Kardashian shared herself. What she didn’t share was the huge bling Travis Barker gave her. The good news? Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are here to assist with that.
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Travis Barker had ‘a really big’ hand in designing Kourtney’s engagement ring

Travis Barker had a “really big” hand in the design of the “flawless” custom oval-shaped engagement ring for his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian. The dazzling diamond was crafted by Lorraine Schwartz, the same jeweller behind the Poosh founder’s sister Kim Kardashian West’s two rings from Kanye West, and her engagement ring from Kris Humphries.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
96K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy