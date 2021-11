Kenny Golladay is likely to play Sunday for the Giants, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Golladay injured his knee in the Week 5 loss to the Cowboys and has missed the past three games because of the injury. While Golladay is not a lock to play Sunday, he was able to practice late in the week, and if he doesn’t suffer any setbacks, he will suit up versus the Raiders.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO