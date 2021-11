Praises have been sung from the highest mountain tops for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro so far, especially for things like the strong camera equipment, the advanced machine-learning capable software, and, of course, Google’s custom Tensor chip. Just like Apple has seemingly shaken up the establishment in the laptop/desktop space with its ARM-based M1/M1 Pro/M1 Max silicon, it appeared Google was going to do the same thing in the smartphone space with Tensor. While benchmark results have been very positive, both for the CPU part and GPU part, it’s clear neither the Pixel 6 nor the Pixel 6 Pro is the fastest phone on the market.

