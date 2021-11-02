CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Lyft reports an adjusted profit as riders, drivers return

By Tina Bellon
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N4ndg_0ckTgOG200

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Lyft Inc on Tuesday reported an adjusted profit for the third quarter as a bruising year of pandemic-related cost cuts paid off and more drivers and riders returned to the company’s ride-hailing platform.

The Uber Technologies Inc rival said consumers were traveling again after being homebound for more than a year in a sign of a broader U.S. economic recovery.

Rides to airports, which are among the most profitable routes, tripled from a year ago, Lyft President John Zimmer told Reuters. Active riders overall rose 11% to 18.9 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

According to the California-based company’s own measure, Lyft was profitable for the second time in its nine-year history.

Lyft reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure that excludes one-time costs, primarily stock-based compensation, of $67.3 million. The metric came in significantly ahead of a Wall Street estimate for $30.7 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Lyft’s net loss narrowed to $71.5 million, or 21 cents per share, from $459.5 million, or $1.46 per share last year, but Zimmer declined to say whether or when the company would target net profit.

Uber, which will report results on Thursday after the bell, at the end of September said it expected adjusted EBITDA to break even in the third quarter for the first time.

Lyft said driver supply was up 45% compared with last year, but did not share how far off driver numbers remained from pre-pandemic levels.

Zimmer said in an interview with Reuters that drivers were feeling safer thanks to the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and were returning to the road in greater numbers after enhanced federal unemployment payments ended in September.

“We’re seeing the right things happening in the market and will begin to taper incentives in the quarter ahead,” he said.

Lyft and Uber have been spending heavily to lure drivers with big incentives as the pandemic opened up new jobs at Amazon.com Inc’s warehouses, Instacart’s grocery services and restaurant deliveries.

But Zimmer said most ride-hail drivers worked on the platform part-time as a way to supplement income from other jobs, enjoying the flexibility provided by gig work.

“I feel very good about the supply conditions, and our ability to compete in the marketplace for talent, given the type of work and earnings that we offer,” he said.

Overall, Lyft’s third-quarter revenue rose about 73% on a yearly basis to $864.4 million, beating the Wall Street estimate of $862.68 million, according to Refinitv IBES data.

Revenue increased around 13% from last quarter, while total costs and expenses grew only 4% from the second quarter in a sign that Lyft is making do on its promise to cut both fixed and variable costs. Lyft’s contribution margin, indicating the company’s profitability excluding variable costs, rose to a record 59.4%.

Comments / 0

Related
siliconangle.com

As its Didi valuation tanks, Uber reports its first adjusted profit

Uber Technologies Inc. delivered a mixed bag of results in third-quarter earnings, with the ride-hailing giant reporting its first adjusted profit while also having to write down its stake in Didi Global Inc. For the quarter ended Sept. 30, Uber reported revenue of $4.8 billion, up 72% year-over-year and up...
MARKETS
Financial Times

Uber delivers first adjusted profit but Didi stake hits earnings

Uber delivered investors its first profitable quarter on an adjusted basis, thanks to a rapidly recovering rideshare business and the popularity of food delivery. However, volatile activity in Uber’s investment portfolio caused it to swing to a $2.4bn net loss, based on formal accounting principles, thanks to a $3.2bn negative revaluation of its stake in China’s Didi Chuxing.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Lyft Posts Surprise Profit, Tops Revenue Estimates

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) - Get Lyft Inc Class A Report posted a surprise profit Tuesday, saying it’s seeing a return of drivers and trips to airports and on weekends. The company reported revenue of $864 million for the latest quarter, slightly ahead of estimates. It posted earnings per share of 5 cents, vs. analyst estimates of a loss of 3 cents a share.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Zimmer
investing.com

Lyft Soars Coming Out of Pandemic Woes to Target Higher Profit

Investing.com – Lyft stock (NASDAQ:LYFT) jumped 8% Wednesday as the ride-hailing company finally stepped aside pandemic woes to report higher adjusted profit during the September quarter and said the same would be higher in the current quarter. At one time, the stock was up 15%, the most in about a...
TRAFFIC
phocuswire.com

Lyft achieves second quarter of adjusted EBITDA profitability

Lyft has achieved adjusted EBITDA profitability for the second quarter in a row, the ride-hailing company reports for Q3 2021. For the quarter ending September 30, 2021, adjusted EBITDA was $67.3 million, an improvement of $307 million compared to the third quarter of 2020 and $43.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Lyft says drivers are coming back, shares jump 12%

Lyft reported third-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the bell, sending shares surging in extended trading. Lyft CEO Logan Green said driver supply materially improved in the third quarter, up nearly 45% year-over-year. The company reported 18.94 million active riders this quarter, compared to the expected 19.69 million, per StreetAccount. Lyft...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Amazon Com Inc#Uber Technologies#Reuters Rrb Lyft Inc#The Uber Technologies Inc#Refinitiv#Ebitda
Bloomberg

Lyft Revenue Climbs 73% as Drivers Return; Stock Rises

Lyft Inc. reported third-quarter revenue 73% higher than last year, boosted by demand for ride-hailing services amid improving Covid-19 conditions. The company also projected that it would turn a profit before tax, depreciation and other expenses for the full year. Lyft’s shares were up more than 12% in extended trading.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Uber is beating Lyft for both riders and drivers, analysts say

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 06, 2020 rideshare drivers demonstrate against rideshare companies Uber and Lyft during a car caravan protest in Los Angeles. - A California judge has ruled unconstitutional a 2020 referendum passed by the state's voters that lets "gig workers" be treated as contractors, reports said August 20, 2021. Labor legislation known as Proposition 22 -- heavily backed by Uber, Lyft and other app-based, on-demand services -- effectively overturned a California law requiring them to reclassify their drivers and provide employee benefits. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) By robyn beck/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images.
TRAFFIC
q957.com

Caterpillar adjusted profit rises on higher equipment sales

-Caterpillar Inc’s third-quarter adjusted profit rose on Thursday, as construction demand and higher commodity prices boosted sales of heavy equipment across its businesses. The company, an industrial bellwether and proxy for global economic activity, has benefited from increased construction demand in North America and a rise in oil and commodity prices that is prompting customers to order more equipment as they ramp up production.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
bloomberglaw.com

Uber, Lyft Driver Classification Lawsuits to Get New Judge

A group of cases alleging Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. misclassified California drivers as independent contractors will be reassigned to a new judge in the San Francisco Superior Court, after the state of California, which filed one of the suits, moved to have Judge Anne-Christine Massullo disqualified from the proceedings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Shore News Network

CVS sees higher adjusted profit as COVID tests, vaccinations rebound

(Reuters) -CVS Health Corp on Wednesday lifted its full-year adjusted earnings forecast after robust demand for COVID-19 vaccinations and tests helped the U.S. healthcare conglomerate beat analysts’ estimates for third-quarter profit. Major U.S. employers have been mandating COVID-19 tests and vaccines to combat the public health crisis in the wake...
INDUSTRY
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Facebook profit not affected by reports

Facebook on Monday reported higher profit for the latest quarter. The company's latest show of financial strength follows an avalanche of reports on the Facebook Papers – a vast trove of redacted internal documents obtained by a consortium of news organizations that included The AP – and Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's testimony to lawmakers.
INTERNET
talkbusiness.net

Walmart tests replacements for plastic shopping bags

Walmart is testing a new replacement for single-use plastic shopping bags. Working with Closed Loop Partners’ Consortium to reinvent the bag, Walmart is testing several concepts, including some that use mobile technology. CVS and Target are also part of the consortium. Jane Ewing, senior vice president of sustainability at Walmart,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

Reuters

218K+
Followers
235K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy