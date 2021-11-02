CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deceptively powerful moonshot tech could bring clean water to billions

By Sarah Wells
Inverse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those who live in big Western cities or affluent suburbs, where your drinking water comes from is an almost invisible part of daily life. Maybe you sip from a hoard of Smart Waters in your fridge or pour a glass from an aesthetically pleasing water filtering pitcher. Or if your...

Grant Piper News

Four Likely Effects From The Solar Flare Due To Hit Sunday

Artist recreation of a solar flare hitting Earth.NASA. The sun just fired off a massive Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from a sunspot pointed directly at the Earth. These solar events are common but the strength and positioning of this particular burst are set to affect the Earth more than usual. The sun is a volatile being that frequently shoots matter and radiation into space at regular intervals. Most of the time, these streams fly harmlessly off into the empty void. Since the Earth orbits on a single plane, being caught in one of these ejections is not super common. Many of these flares are mild in strength but the one detected this week was categorized an X strength eruption - the strongest possible designation.
natureworldnews.com

Research Shows that Solar and Wind Enough to Power Most Major Countries

Strategies for decarbonizing electricity infrastructure are hot as the globe watches the United Nations COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland. On the other hand, Renewables detractors challenge the reliability of systems that rely on intermittent supplies. A recent study headed by the University of California, Irvine experts, confronts the issue of dependability head-on.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

Sun-Powered Prototypes That Harvest Water From The Air Could Help Billions of People

Even when there's not a cloud in the sky, there's always water circulating in the atmosphere. Compared to all the H20 on Earth, there isn't much up there – only about 0.001 percent – but in areas of high humidity, even that small amount of moisture could be enough to provide safe drinking water for a billion people. The hydration is there for the taking. All we need to do is figure out how to get it.  If we can create a cost-effective, off-grid device that uses solar power to harvest liquid from the heavens, a new paper estimates we could produce 5 liters (1.3...
SCIENCE
WGAL

Thousands of U.S. Communities Without Access to Clean Water

Another Michigan community is out of clean drinking water. Residents of Benton Harbor, a small town less than 200 miles from Flint, are now depending on bottled water for everything from washing the dishes to brushing their teeth. Their tap water is contaminated with high levels of lead and the state says it will take 18 months to replace the pipes. Catherine Coleman Flowers is the founding Director of the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice. Soledad talks to her about the thousands of American communities that don’t have access to clean water.
POLITICS
wateronline.com

Nationwide Water Shortages Demand New Innovative Solutions In Clean Water

In the spring of 2019, U.S. government-funded research on watersheds revealed a dire outlook for the future of water availability in the United States. Between population growth and climate change, the study reports that “serious water shortages'' are likely to occur within the next 55 years. It is needless to...
AGRICULTURE
manisteenews.com

This handy mop cleans with superheated water known as "steam"

If you’re anything like and spend literal hours cleaning up after a chaotic toddler, this Shark Steam Pocket Mop might just be the answer all exhausted parents are looking for. By turning ordinary water into superheated steam on demand, this powerful mop uses steam cleaning and microfiber pads to clean up sticky situations.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Global push to net zero will trigger fossil fuel crash and fastest adopters of renewables will win big, study finds

About half of the world’s fossil fuel assets may become worthless in fifteen years as countries rapidly transition to renewables under net zero policies, according to new research.The new paper, published in Nature Energy on Thursday, said the decarbonising efforts adopted by countries will slow down the demand for fossils, making the prices more volatile. Continuing with excess production may lead to “unburnable” stranded assets, making them worthless by 2036, it added. The paper estimated that the risk of producing far more oil and gas than required for future demand would lead to a massive £8.1 trillion to £10.3 trillion...
finance-commerce.com

Old power gear is slowing use of clean energy

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Seven months after workers finished installing solar panels atop the Garcia family home near Stanford University, the system is little more than a roof ornament. The problem: The local utility’s equipment is so overloaded that there is no place for the electricity produced by the panels to go.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IFLScience

Ocean Cleaning Voyages Could Be Powered By The Plastic They Collect

Plastic collected from the ocean could be converted to oil, and a study of the idea suggests conversion should be onboard, powering the ship and creating a circular economy. The alternative of bringing the plastic to land for conversion to fuel is less efficient, a new study has found, despite the economies of scale of land-based conversion plants.
ENVIRONMENT
yaleclimateconnections.org

Clean energy could save American lives to tune of $700 billion per year

The case for climate solutions has long been hindered because of the decades it will take for investments made today to yield benefits in the form of less extreme weather impacts. Carbon dioxide pollution remains in the atmosphere for upwards of a millennium, and so efforts to curb carbon emissions will only slowly bend the global warming curve. Clean technologies deployed today will yield significant changes in extreme weather only toward the middle of the century.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kmuw.org

Power To Puerto Rico: The Stakes Of Clean Energy

Most Puerto Ricans know too well what life-or-death consequences come with living without power. The island suffered the largest blackout in U.S. history after Hurricane Maria destroyed its electrical grid in 2017. But power outages are still a daily occurrence there, lasting hours and sometimes days. More than 4,000 people took to the streets in the capital of San Juan recently to protest the utility responsible, LUMA Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Freethink

New thruster tech that vaporizes metal could help clean up space

Space junk is a big problem, and new thruster technology could help solve it. In particular, South African startup Hypernova Space Technologies has developed a metal-fueled propulsion system for small satellites. If it passes an upcoming test, it could be a game-changer for space exploration. The trash problem: Thanks to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techstartups.com

Fusion energy tech startup Helion raises $0.5 billion to use fusion energy to deliver clean, zero-carbon electricity

For more than half a century, researchers and governments around the world in a race to zero emissions have been trying to solve the challenge of nuclear fusion, a nuclear process, where energy is produced by smashing together light atoms. Theoretically, nuclear fusion could provide a cheap, clean, and almost boundless source of energy. For example, one tablespoon of liquid hydrogen fuel—a mix of deuterium and tritium—would produce the same energy as 28 tons of coal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Coal product used to create green clean water

Compressed blocks of pulverized coal can be used as the basis of sunlight-powered off-grid water purification. The technology is already being progressed by commercial partners toward pilot-scale production of drinking water. Dark-colored materials that strongly soak up sunlight to drive seawater desalination are a long-standing research interest of KAUST's Andrea...
ENVIRONMENT
New Scientist

Water-absorbing material inspired by plant roots could power robots

Plants may have no muscles, but they can grow upwards against the strain of gravity and their roots can even shift soil and rocks – because their cells can absorb water to form strong structures. Now an artificial material which mimics this ability could help to create better soft robots and medical implants.
ENGINEERING
fox4now.com

American Clean Power

On October 25, the inaugural American Clean Power Week (ACPW) will kickoff across the country. ACPW is a nationwide celebration of clean energy and the good-paying jobs the industry creates for Americans across all 50 states. Its purpose is to showcase the clean energy technologies that are powering homes and businesses, creating good-paying jobs, investing in communities and reducing costs for consumers. The clean energy industry employs 415,000 Americans and has invested more than $334 billion in the U.S. economy since 2005. Land-based wind, offshore wind, solar and energy storage are all key climate solutions that will help meet our national 100% carbon free power goals by 2035 while providing job opportunities to Americans across the country. Industry momentum combined with supportive policies and regulations could deliver over one million clean energy jobs by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

Newly Discovered Symbiosis Could Power Carbon Removal in The Sea

Tropical rainforests are often called the lungs of our planet, sucking vast amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and puffing out oxygen in exchange. As it turns out, however, there are even bigger lungs in our oceans. Seagrass meadows are vast fields of underwater plants capable of capturing carbon 35 times faster than tropical rainforests. Along with tundra, these coastal ecosystems are among the world's largest carbon sinks, yet we know surprisingly little about what fuels their high productivity. A new study suggests these marine meadows would not be nearly as powerful at capturing carbon if it wasn't for a hidden hero...
WILDLIFE

