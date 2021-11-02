CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CarParts.com Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results

Net sales increased 21% year over year to $141.8 million and increased 90% on a 2-year stack. Management reiterates long term targets of 20-25% compounded revenue growth and 8-10% EBITDA margin. "We saw another quarter of strong year over year growth," said Lev Peker, CEO of CarParts.com. "We also...

Qiagen Raises FY21 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Wednesday raised its outlook for full-year 2021 based on the stronger-than-expected third-quarter results. Net sales are now expected to grow at least 15 percent at constant exchange rates or CER and adjusted EPS is expected at $2.48 CER. Earlier, the company was expecting adjusted earnings per share to be at least $2.42 CER.
EnPro to acquire chip maker NxEdge for $850 million in cash

EnPro Industries Inc. said Friday it has agreed to acquire NxEdge, a manufacturing, cleaning, coating and refurbishment provider for the semiconductor industry, from Trive Capital for $850 million in cash. NxEdge will become part of EnPro's Advanced Surface Technologies (AST) segment, and is expected to bring new customers and geographic reach. Boise, Idaho-based NxEdge has customers across the semiconductor supply chain, including original equipment manufacturers, and has six facilities in Idaho and California. The company is expected to generate about $190 million in revenue in 2021 and to add about $1.70 of adjusted per-share earnings to EnPro's guidance of $5.35 to $5.55. The deal is expected to close by year-end. EnPro shares were not active premarket but have gained 22% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24.6%.
Velodyne's Q3 loss widens; lidar company names a new CEO

Shares of Velodyne Lidar Inc. fell more than 9% in the extended session Thursday after the company fell short of Wall Street expectations for its third quarter and announced a new chief executive. Velodyne said it lost $54.7 million, or 28 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $5.3 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Velodyne lost 19 cents a share. Revenue fell to $13.1 million, from $26 million a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 15 cents a share on sales of $21 million. Separately, Velodyne said it named Theodore "Ted" L. Tewksbury its chief executive, effective Nov. 10, after a three-month search for its new top executive. The stock ended the regular trading day down 4.6%.
AMC Networks Sees Q3 Profit Rise on Increases in Program Production

AMC Networks said an surge in the production of new programming helped boost its operations in the third quarter, resulting in a boost to profit as the company works to place its content in an array of new venues to court the rise of consumers interesting in streaming. The New York owner of the AMC, IFC and SundanceTV cable networks and distributor of the “Walking Dead” series, said net income rose to $110.6 million, or $2.60 a share, compared with $61.6 million, or $1.18 a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue, meanwhile, surged 24% to nearly $810.8 million, compared with $654...
Ansys Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ansys Inc (ANSS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year. The company's bottom line totaled $85.34 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $75.63 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Ansys Inc reported adjusted...
CF Industries Holdings Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF):. -Earnings: -$185 million in Q3 vs. -$28 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.86 in Q3 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.99 per share -Revenue: $1.36 billion in Q3 vs. $0.85 billion in the same period last year.
How do you open a business bank account?

Business banking can be a great step if you want to separate your business and personal finances. You'll need a business license and business documentation to open a business bank account. You can use a social security number as identification if you're a sole proprietor. Read Insider's guide on the...
